Where's the compassion?

There is a challenge posed to the Anglican Communion by one of its major institutions known as the Anglican Consultative Council in a bid to get us move beyond pious talk, philosophical discourse, and to address, by definitive action, the issues which are causing hurt, pain, and trauma in the life of those who do not have the luxury of engaging in never-ending moral, religious, social and political discourse. Accordingly, focusing on the issue of hunger across our world they write:

“Today there is no shortage of pious words, affirmations of faith, discussions about hunger, or expressions of spirituality. But the world is still waiting for the demonstration, in costly and practical terms, of what we proclaim with our lips.

“I was hungry and you formed a committee to investigate my hunger… I was sick and you held a seminar on the situation of the underprivileged… You have investigated all aspects of my plight, yet I am still hungry, homeless and sick.”

Could that possibly represent a cry coming from the lives of those highlighted by recent Caribbean Policy Research Institute (CaPRI) research while the society engages in discourse — or is it harangue — driven by emotion and opposing moral and religious positions on the issue of abortion, while political leaders remain silent in order not to cause offence to any constituency, identifiable or not?

It was as far back as 2005 that an Abortion Policy Review Advisory Group, chaired by the late Dr Wynante Patterson, was set up to re-examine the issue of abortion. In 2007, the report arising from the work of the advisory group was referred to the Select Committee on Human Resources and Social Development for consideration and submissions to be received from various interest groups and individuals.

Having become obvious that the issue was indeed a “hot potato”, the Government did the obvious thing and left the matter in abeyance. The reality is that it is not often that any Government of this country has had to confront issues that involve such deep moral and religious sentiments and beliefs among sections of the population, and to formulate legislation which can encompass the entire nation with all its diversity of moral and religious values, as well as the expertise of medical and other fields of study.

The issue remained dormant, occasionally coming to life as related issues surfaced in the news media. One such moment was in 2017, when the lead story of a daily newspaper indicated the scores of botched abortions that led women to seek medical attention at government facilities, and the cautious comment by the then minister of health that the subject of abortion needs to be revisited beginning with a medical audit to determine the extent of the frequency of these botched abortions. The issue was subsequently reopened with the tabling of a motion in Parliament by Member Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, which called on her colleagues to consider “the recommendations of the Abortion Policy Review Group, which was established [in 2005] to provide guidance to [Parliament to] allow women the right to choose”. Accordingly, she recommended that they “take steps to repeal sections 72 and 73 of the Offences Against the Person Act and substitute them with a civil law, titled Termination of Pregnancy Act, as [was] recommended by the Abortion Policy Review Group from as far back as 2007”. The effect of this recommendation is that abortions would be “decriminalised” and women would be given the opportunity to choose whether to have an abortion, and for the Government to pass legislation to provide the legal framework that would end the number of botched abortions and the mortality which may result from these.

As expected, this move on the part of this parliamentarian has led to a stoking of the old fires from opposing factions on the subject.

It is into this scenario that CaPRI has entered in recent weeks by sharing its research on the extent and frequency of incidents of abortion, as well as its recommendations that the subject has again heated up for another chapter of ongoing discourse that may not lead one step further towards a solution to the very complicated situation we face as a nation.

CaPRI has highlighted the human impact on the lives of people, especially the most vulnerable economically and socially, the economic cost to the nation, the medical and health related issues, without attempting to resolve the moral and religious issues which are raised by those who are so committed, as this was not their terms of reference.

Among the research findings are the following highlights:

• There are no official figures for the number of abortions conducted in Jamaica each year, as most of these abortions are clandestine. The estimates vary between 10 and 37 per cent of all pregnancies annually;

• Given that up to 43 per cent of the complications in early pregnancy may be due to attempted termination of pregnancy, the cost to the Jamaican public health system is large;

• Some 22,000 pregnancies are aborted annually in Jamaica, and which constitutes a rough estimate given the prevailing conditions under which these are undertaken;

• The cost to Jamaican taxpayers is approximately US$1.4 million each year to deal with complications caused from unsafe abortions islandwide.

While there is no debate regarding the hard facts coming out of the CaPRI research, their support of legislative change for the legalisation of abortion, and their recommendation that legislation should allow minors to terminate pregnancies without the consent of their parents, have sparked another round of crossfire.

However, this time round the passion being heightened in some quarters must be a cause for concern, especially as some of it is being articulated as the position of “the Church” without any clarification, given the fact that the Church refers to a very diverse community which does not have a single voice on many issues, including this one.

There are lessons which we need to learn from the last four years regarding the relationship between religion, governance, and social justice as we have seen it in the global arena, and as it came to a head on January 6, 2021. The politics of the last four years in the United States, with all its cruelty, lawlessness, injustice, divisiveness, disenfranchisement of blacks and minorities, and all the other horrors which you may choose to name, received its strong support from a vociferous section of “the Church”, which — while preaching a gospel of separation of church and state (read politics) — has become extremely doctrinaire, partisan, and polarising in its political posturing, using a few buzzwords or terminologies such as pro-life and family values as the esse of the Christian faith and mission, and as the guiding principle in support of US President Donald Trump, who could mouth these buzzwords from time to time, without believing or practising them himself.

This section of “the Church” was well represented among those who stormed the halls of Congress on January 6 as they were on a righteous mission to ensure that Trump was assured four more years to advance “the mission of God”.

As an Anglican prelate, I need to state very clearly the position from which I approach the issue of abortion and other issues of similar moral and religious import. In so doing, I want to quote from a female Anglican theologian, Kwok Pui Lan, who has articulated the Anglican approach described as the via media in matters of faith and Christian living. She writes:

“ Via media debunks the myth that there is one, absolute foundation or source of truth, thus opening up possibilities for dialogue between people on different sides of the fence. The via media entertains the thought that decisions about right and wrong, truth or falsehood, are not predetermined or pre-packaged, but negotiated in the greyish, ambivalent space of 'in-between'. While honouring the cultural experiences of peoples, via media is not complete relativism or moral chaos. It is a kind of disciplined reasoning, seasoned with humility, and sustained by compassion and empathy for oneself and others.”

In light of the fact that we are being bombarded by a deliberate strategy of having people saturate the media with doctrinaire positions, I would like to revisit some perspective on the subject of abortion which I have articulated in the media before.

There is no question that the Judeo-Christian tradition is one in which involvement in matters of State and politics is connected with profession of faith as a Christian, and is consistent with scriptural understanding of politics and governance. To that extent, the Church speaks publicly on matters of policy, programmes, and those things related to justice, peace, and the well-being of all citizens. So, at times it speaks truth to power in an attempt to influence the dialogue which shapes the laws and policies adopted by the Government. However, the Government of Jamaica is not a theocracy, but must represent the desired interface between Church and State, religion and politics, for this nation. Emotional responses and extremist views cannot be the basis on which laws are made for addressing issues that affect the lives of people in such deep and personal ways, and which are, for the most, part gender-specific in a society which is still strongly male-dominated.

The sanctity of human life is a fundamental principle of theological reflection and morality, not restricted to the Judea-Christian tradition, and which operates as a guiding principle in such fields as bioethics as it relates to abortion, embryo research, cloning, genetic engineering, euthanasia, and others. It is also the basis on which such human experiences as violence, abuse, oppression, and human trafficking are deemed to be expressions of evil, injustice, and violations of the sanctity of human life, and which must be opposed.

Within this framework, then, it is clear that the issue of abortion is not just one for any single discipline or religious perspective to claim as the sole determinant of judgement on the subject. To that extent, any decision by the Government must also be informed by the perspectives which these disciplines bring to the table. It must also take cognisance of the findings of credible research data and the experience of human beings, primarily females — who are both the subjects and the victims necessitating this review of legislation, as much as it is about the unborn. It calls for a spirit of humility and compassion to acknowledge that the table around which the dialogue must take place is an inclusive one, without predetermined outcomes.

As we look to the Government to address the law as it relates to abortion, it must be borne in mind that the law, while having legitimate status, is not always an expression of justice and cannot be definitive of that which is compassionate toward those impacted by its enforcement. As a Christian, my perspective on this issue must be determined by the way in which Jesus addressed issues related to the law, its interpretation, and application, not as mere principles, but as it relates to people's lives. For example, in St Luke 10 Jesus is involved in an exchange with a lawyer who comes to ask a question for which he is expecting an answer which cites the law of the day. In response, Jesus does not provide a legal answer, but offers the profound narrative of the Good Samaritan. In the end, the same lawyer comes to understand that the legal definition is not the answer to a fundamental issue related to our humanity and how we relate to each other under God, but mercy, and to which Jesus admonishes him to go and do likewise.

Similarly, when confronted by a crowd that was insistent that the woman caught in adultery should be stoned to death, according to the prescription of the law, Jesus took the high road of compassion, only to be abandoned by the legalists, who knew what the prescription of the law required in that moment. And we need not doubt that that audience which brought the woman before Jesus was of male composition in what was then a patriarchal society.

Today, it is the case that the decision concerning the revisiting of the law as it relates to abortion is being argued by vociferous men who would like to see men rein in the female parliamentarian who dares to advance a position on this gender-specific sensitive issue.

There is good reason to support the notion of a gender bias in the way the issue is ultimately argued and resolved. It is women who are the gender whose body faces direct result of the decision they make, or are allowed to make. And she is also the host that is held in tension with the unborn they have conceived.

Less evident is the fact that the issue of abortion surfaces in the life of many women because of the actions of males, at best consensual, at worse through violation of laws governing incest, the violation of trust between adults and minors, violence, and rape. The prevailing climate in which domestic violence, gender violence, and the sexual violence that is currently directed against our women and children, primarily girls, cannot go unnoticed in considering the issue of abortion.

To adjudge all of these situations within which a pregnancy takes place as equal, and to be addressed on the same principle, seems untenable, and an option for legalism which loses its sense of compassion. So, that a 13-year-old child impregnated by her father or stepfather, cannot be treated in the same way as an adult who has made a bad decision regarding sexual involvement with an unfaithful partner.

In 2018 the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) reported that between January and September of that year almost 13,000 cases of abuse of children had been reported to the agency, and that more than 230 of the children sexually abused were left pregnant? How should this inform the decisions taken by the parliamentary review? Until we can understand what it is for a minor to experience the violation of trust; the violence of unwanted sexual intercourse; the impact of a pregnancy on the body, mind, and sense of self of a youngster who has been so victimised, we — as men and the ones who believe that we alone have the mind of God on these matters — must, at least, entertain an ounce of humility and compassion. Conception and the right to life does not begin in a “thing”, but a living human being whose life matters.

Howard Gregory is Anglican bishop of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands as well as archbishop of the Province of the West Indies, primate and

metropolitan.