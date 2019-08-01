'Cell-f' Care with Living Food & Juices

Describing Kerry Coote as merely vegan seems almost insulting. Over the past five years, the principal of Living Food & Juices has gone to great lengths to train and become certified as a raw food chef and lifestyle coach. She is, in fact, five-times certified. In dedicating herself to a plant-based lifestyle, Coote immersed herself in the study of raw food and plant-based cuisine with noted practitioners in California, London, and Atlanta. But herein lies the question that Thursday Food knows you're asking: “Why go through all this, Kerry Coote?”

“My favourite aunt died of cancer,” said Coote, and this left her, in a word, gutted. “We thought we were eating well — steamed vegetables and steamed fish…” However, this idea of healthy eating did not aid her aunt, so Coote began researching the role that diet plays in illness. She realised that food affects the body on a cellular level and that a plant-based lifestyle has numerous positive health and lifestyle benefits. To take liberties with a popular phrase, Coote started practising 'cell-f' care.

Coote could have easily kept this knowledge to herself and her clients who see her for coaching and to devise cleanses. But this is not who she is. At the core, Coote is a teacher. Her energy is warm and magnetic. Whatever lies beyond passion is where Coote lives. “I want to share this knowledge with people because 'our health is our only wealth',” she said.

Coote's proclivity for sharing knowledge resulted in her opening Living Food & Juices at the end of February 2019. There, she and her team “of people who are spiritually inclined to share this lifestyle” create inventive and tasty vegan dishes seven days a week. She personally trained each member of the team. The restaurant “nurtures wellness” through cold-pressed juices, smoothies, wellness shots, both raw and cooked vegan dishes, and fermented foods. Even her water is on-brand; it goes through a 10-stage filtration process. Google it; it's intense.

During our visit, Thursday Food had a smorgasbord of dishes that included something from each menu category except breakfast. The cold-pressed juices (better and healthier than those produced by commercial juicing methods which invariably destroy vitamins and enzymes in the extraction process) are made to order and served in 16 oz Mason jars. Fun fact: it takes approximately two pounds of vegetables to produce one serving of cold-pressed juice. The smoothies, which are thick and full of fruity flavour, include ingredients like pineapple, ginger, mango, kale and blue spirulina (algae that are rich in protein, vitamins, minerals, carotenoids and antioxidants). The wellness shots are potent tonics that, if they don't cure, are great preventative measures.

Everything on the menu is tasty — it's hard to beat fresh, top-quality vegetables, tubers and dark leafy greens. Plus the culinary team uses upwards of 15 fresh herbs every day. Coote is proud of her food combination and herb pairing. Lest we forget, she studied the science of raw food. Standout dishes include the burger; full-house pizza topped with okra salsa; ackee wrap; cauliflower bites, which, believe it or not, are better than chicken nuggets; a salad that was all sorts of amazing; curried jackfruit; vegetable and bean rundown; curried yam; vegoodles (spiralised zucchini, yellow squash and carrots tossed in a marinara sauce); ice cream and cheesecake; and the cheese plate.

So, about this cheese plate. Thursday Food has had its fair share of vegan cheeses and many toe the line between tasting like sweaty gym socks and being so overly processed they resemble plasticine. Not Coote's. She makes hers with Brazil nuts. Some have fermented ingredients, some are aged, some are rolled in herbs and served fresh. This time-consuming and expensive vegan cheese-making method has produced some amazing results, and with one bite, we are confident, all scepticism about bland raw food will go out the window. Bye!

Besides the food, one of the best parts of Living Food & Juices is that there's no preachiness there. Coote understands that some of us aren't quite ready to make the leap and leave behind patties, meat and the occasional bag of M&Ms. Her suggestion to embark on a plant-based lifestyle is simple: “Realise the importance of doing so for your health… attempt to make your meals 80% plant-based.” For those who say plant-based menus are limited and boring, Coote retorts, “Plant-based foods have over 20 different food groups. Just start with the foods you like.” Sounds simple enough. But if you can't be bothered to do the peeling, blending or cooking yourself, Living Food & Juices is there to ensure that your cells and self are well taken care of.

Living Food & Juices

Address: Shop #2 Lane Plaza, 2-4 South Avenue

Tele #: 876-615-9584

IG @livingfoodandjuices

Opening Hours:

Monday through Saturdays 7:00 am to 8:00 pm

Sundays 11:00 am to 5:00 pm