#JFDF: A Glorious Reduction... Part 1

Indeed, it was a few weeks ago that the curtains closed on what was a Herculean effort on the part of the organisers of the annual Jamaica Food & Drink Festival (JFDF). Thursday Food watched as the early afternoon mist slowly lowered enveloping all with a comforting mountain chill across Strawberry Hill. Steaming cups of Blue Mountain coffee brought brunch to a heady close.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT