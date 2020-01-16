2020 Food Trends We Love

Brown stew rules

From appearances in DJ Khaled's Yard Man Tuesdays to Chef Kwame Onwuachi's plaudit for Chef Alex D'Great's take on it, we've noticed that brown stew chicken is claiming space on the hot list. This Jamaican staple is noteworthy for its honest-to-goodness simplicity. While each family has its signature approach (all starting of course with The Best Dressed Chicken) one thing is non-negotiable: the Dutch pot or dutchie that will frame this wonder of a dish.

Breakfast is for champions

The science proves it: a high-protein breakfast boosts muscle health and supports weight loss by increasing both calorie burn rate and glucose regulation. Given the health benefits of breakfast, it's time to invest more time and thought into the first meal of the day. An easy way to add protein power in the a m is with The Best Dressed Chicken wings and tenders.

The farm at your doorstep

Look for growth in the farm-to-kitchen delivery services in which sustainable farms supply home cooks with seasonal, small-batch produce. Clickable convenience will make these services even more attractive to those who want to eat healthily but don't have the time to go food shopping. While it may come at a premium price and you never know what you'll get from week to week, what you can count on is the feel-good quotient that Mother Earth was protected and respected with every bite you take.

Flavour up

Look for a surge in sweet and sour flavours. Tamarind and all kinds of vinegar will star in flavour-forward cooking. Test-drive this trend with The Best Chicken Tamarind Stir Fry.

Waste not, want not

It's high time that our kitchens join the climate fight. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the food wastage carbon footprint of Latin America and the Caribbean is 540kg of CO2 per capita, the fourth-highest in the world and the highest in the developing world! We need to shop and cook smarter. Buy just what you need and what you'll cook. Decrease the amount of food you discard with weekly refrigerator cleaning. Get double duty from kitchen tools so you'll buy fewer gadgets; use eco-smart cleaning products; get multiple meals from a single turn of the stove knob (Sunday's roast chicken becomes Monday's chicken sandwiches). Skip plastics for glass reusable containers and single-use cling film can be replaced with flexible silicone covers. If you are really ready to take the leap, start composting.

Dining out comes in

While local figures are not available, global food delivery sales will grow an average of more than 20% to $365 billion worldwide by 2030. What we do know is that local third-party food delivery companies are seeing a bump in business as diners want to enjoy their restaurant faves at home. More extensive coverage areas, competitive pricing and convenient apps will continue to drive industry growth, but also look to measure performance by delivery times. The truth is, we love having butter chicken from our favourite Indian restaurant during a Netflix binge, but a wait time of 90 minutes just won't do.

Skip resolutions; just do it

The new year brings a focus on renewal, and while some will go overboard with resolutions that often go the way of the wind by February, how about making some culinary choices that count: learn a new dish each week; cook whatever you can from scratch and most of all, make room at your table.