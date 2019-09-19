Four Student Meals That Make the Grade

Christi-Ann Brown loves food, but she doesn't have the time to cook. The 20-year-old French and Linguistics major is just back from a trip to France where she immersed herself in that country's culinary wonderland. Now, juggling classes and research, Brown has to grapple with the question of finding budget-friendly meals that fit into her schedule and can be easily prepared in the communal kitchen at AZ Preston Hall at the UWI, Mona campus.

“I cook twice a week, so I want meals that can be refrigerated and reheated without losing flavour or texture,” says Brown. “I also want breakfast ideas that give me the right amount of protein at the start of the day. And then there is study group. I want a no-fuss meal that can serve my friends and me.”

The Best Dressed Chicken, Reggae Jammin'; and Hamilton's Smokehouse together provide a host of food solutions that make the grade, including a hearty chicken salad for study night and a protein-packed sandwich that can easily be enjoyed before early-morning classes. Brown was also guided on how to refine her meal prep techniques to deliver tasty meals throughout the week.

Meal Prep Like a Pro

Make a meal plan and rotate your meals. Don't prepare the same meals every week, as you'll soon tire of the monotony.

Schedule your cooking time. Set aside time to cook and stick to it. Don't let the distractions of unexpected hangouts with friends or overdue papers keep you off your prepping game.

Invest in quality glass storage containers that can withstand freezing and microwaving.

Organise your shopping. Make a standard ingredients list of protein, vegetables and grains. Add a range of seasonings and spices to give variety including jerk and taco seasoning.

Prepping is not just for cooked meals; wash salad greens and place in storage bags in the refrigerator.

Reggae Jammin' Rotisserie Chicken Salad

Ingredients:

1 Reggae Jammin' Rotisserie Chicken, spicy

4 cups of salad greens

1 cucumber, sliced

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes

1/2 medium avocado

Juice 1 lime

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 clove garlic

Method:

Shred the meat of Reggae Jammin' Rotisserie chicken with your fingers. Make a dressing with lime juice, a pressed garlic clove, olive oil and salt and pepper to taste. Toss the chicken, salad greens, cucumbers and tomatoes with the dressing. Top with sliced avocado and serve.

Hamilton's Smoked Chicken Sandwich

Ingredients:

3 slices Hamilton's Smokehouse Smoked Chicken

1 runny fried egg

2 lettuce leaves

1 slice tomato

2 slices raisin bread

Method:

Stack the ingredients on top of one slice of raisin bread. Top with the other slice and it's ready to eat.

Mac and Cheese with Hamilton's Smokehouse Smoked Sausage

Ingredients:

2 Hamilton's Smokehouse Smoked Sausage

1 box macaroni and cheese

Method:

Prepare macaroni and cheese according to package directions. Sauté smoked sausage and combine with macaroni and cheese. Store in sealed containers for up to four days. Gently reheat.

The Best Dressed Chicken Jerk Bowls

Ingredients:

6 The Best Dressed Chicken Boneless Thighs

2 tsp jerk seasoning

1 tablespoon olive oil

Juice 1 lime

2 bell peppers, cut into large chunks

1 large zucchini, cut into large chunks

1 ripe plantain, cut into large chunks

1 cup rice

Method:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Cook rice according to package directions and allow to cool. In a medium bowl, toss the chicken in half the olive oil and lime juice. Sprinkle with jerk seasoning and toss to coat evenly. Toss the vegetables and plantain in the remaining olive oil, lime juice and rub. Arrange chicken and vegetables on baking sheet and bake for 10 to 15 minutes until the chicken and vegetables are cooked through. Add the rice to storage container, top with chicken, vegetables and plantain. Store in sealed containers for up to four days. Gently reheat.

Photos: Charles Allen