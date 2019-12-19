Chef Noel Cunningham Releases Debut Cookbook

What's cooking? International Jamaican-Canadian Chef Noel Cunningham serves up a smorgasbord of dishes and personal stories in his debut cookbook.

Chef Cunningham is pleased to announce the release of his first cookbook Cuisine by Noel: A Culinary Journey Through Recipes and Stories, an autobiographical cookbook that captures Cunningham's rise and accomplishments. This book is also a celebration of his professional journey, the heroes who paved the way for him, and importantly, a reflection of where he is today.

Chef Cunningham offers over 100 easy-to-follow, fast and favourite recipes, and personal stories. The seven chapters are layered with your not-so-everyday breakfasts, like the ultimate bagel brunch burger and breakfast pizza, salads, appetisers, soups, entrées, side dishes, cocktails, and desserts. It presents a fun and novel approach to cooking, with the aim being to motivate home cooks to try something new, as well as to inspire the uninspired through these personal stories and motivational quotes throughout the book.

About the author

Noel Cunningham's career has seen him working in noted restaurants in Jamaica and Canada to cooking at the James Beard House in New York City. He is the force behind his own catering company, Cuisine by Noel. Chef Cunningham is known for blending his talent for creating elegant, Caribbean fusion-inspired cuisine with his passion for simple dishes using fresh and sustainable ingredients.

He has been recognised locally and internationally for his culinary skills with numerous features in print publications, television, and radio shows in Canada, Jamaica and the United States. His expertise in the culinary arts has been recognised with a Prime Minister's Youth Awards as well as a nominee for Winnipeg's best chef in 2018.