Epican Tapas Lounge Reopens

The Epican Tapas Lounge reopened on Friday, July 31 following its closure in April amid the coronavirus outbreak in Jamaica. The eatery will welcome guests to enjoy its extensive menu of small bites, appetisers, and entrees tapas-style at the Market Place, Constant Spring Road, with new COVID-19 protocols in place.

“We are catering to everyone. Our menu is extensive and has something for every taste and preference. We are excited to reopen and look forward to welcoming our patrons back to this truly unique dining experience,” said Jermaine Bibbons, head of marketing at Epican.

“We had initially launched the tapas concept in early March, and patrons were both excited and curious about the lounge. That was cut short however by the onset of the coronavirus. Now we're ready and raring to go again [with] social distancing and other protocols observed,” he added.

The menu, which is split between small and large bites, boasts items like Quinoa Salad, Red Peas Vegetable Stew, Caribbean Caesar Salad, Garlic Edamame, Charcoal Grilled Filet Mignon, Miso Salmon, Pan Seared Scallops and Chicken Alfredo. Not to be left out are the dessert options, which include coconut cheesecake, crispbread pudding, volcano chocolate cake, sweet potato pudding, fruit plates, and ice cream.

Led by Head Chef Brian Sterling, formerly of the Jupiter Island Club in Florida, Epican Tapas Lounge has created a menu that is the perfect mix of vegan delights, meat lovers' meals, and seafood surprises.

Thursday Food shares a few recipe favourites courtesy of Chef Brian Sterling:

Hot Rock

Six thinly sliced morsels of our salmon or any strip are infused with garlic ponzu, seasoned lightly with salt and pepper and finished with ponzu aioli, cilantro and chilli. The rock is heated to approximately 500°F and both the rock and the sliced meats are presented table-side and cooked by the guest. Recommended cooking time is four seconds on each side.

Escoveitch Fish

3 oz piece of snapper steak is dusted with our special spices and deep-fried until the skin is crisp but the flesh of the meat is still soft, served with truffle fries consisting of fresh Parmesan, truffle oil and fresh herbs. The fish is stacked on top of the truffle fries and then finished with pickled slaw comprising onion, Scotch bonnet carrots, chives, vinegar and sugar.

Lobster Tacos

Served cold, three specially crafted crispy mini flour tortillas are filled with avocado aioli with accents of cilantro, lime and olive oil, and then stuffed with small pieces of seasoned lobster meat, which is then topped with mango salsa, cilantro and chilli.

Epican Tapas Lounge

Address: Market Place, 67 Constant Spring Road,

Kingston