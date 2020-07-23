Hot Dog Day with Grace Frankfurters

Every year on July 22, the world celebrates one of the most delicious and loved street food treats that exist: The beloved hot dog! Yesterday's celebration right here in Jamaica saw hot dog lovers from all over converging at Hot Dog King carts across Kingston to share in the fun and festivities!

As the supreme and reigning king of the best tasting hot dogs, Hot Dog King treated their patrons to prizes, surprises, giveaways and some unusual tasty toppings in honour of the day. The long-time favourite and great-tasting Grace Frankfurters from Hot Dog King are typically served with Grace ketchup, sweet & spicy sauce, mustard, cheese and mayonnaise, depending on your taste, but Hot Dog King took the celebration a step further and served up four amazingly delicious and unique hot dogs, including:

• The Hungry Man Fully Loaded: Baked beans, pineapples, bacon, sauteed onions, tomato and lettuce.

• The Classic Dog: Cheese, mayonnaise, Grace ketchup, mustard and relish

• The Tropical Fix: Pineapple, mango and Grace Sweet & Spicy Sauce

Hot Dog King franchisee Murray Grant is a top seller and a true king of the carts. In January 2015, he started with one location and is now successful with operating four locations. Over the past five years, his favourite thing about being a Hot Dog King franchisee is the independence it gives through the opportunity of becoming an entrepreneur.

Murray says the most popular Hot Dog King offering is the Classic Dog with cheese, mayo and Grace ketchup. However, the special dog with sautéed onions and sweet peppers is a definite hit amongst his customers who enjoy the bold flavours and excitement it adds to an already great hot dog. He recommends we all try a sautéed vegetable full house hot dog at least once in our lives!

As a certified Hot Dog King connoisseur, Murray tells us that the best time to have a hot dog is all day every day and that it is best enjoyed with a nice Grace Lishous, Apple berry flavour.

As a special treat to all hot dog lovers, patrons can enjoy a jumbo hot dog for free once they purchase a Hungry Man Loaded King hot dog special at any participating Hot Dog King carts until Saturday, July, 25, 2020 (or while stocks last).

Participating Hot Dog King locations include Ruthven Road (JPS parking lot), Cross Roads by HiLo Supermarket, New Kingston (GKI parking lot, Knutsford Boulevard), Central Plaza (Half-Way-Tree), Ocean Boulevard (Digicel parking lot) and Active Home Centre.