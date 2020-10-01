Juicy, Tasty Plant-Based Burgas
The always-animated Kerry Coote, chef/patron, Living Food & Juices is even more excited of late. “It's all about our Plant-based Burgas”, she tells Thursday Food. It's no idle boast! From jerk to beet in-between turmeric, charcoal, and vege buns crowned with caramelised onion, sweet plantains, and sprouts, Coote has a good thing going on and quite the following. If like us you need a not-so-gentle nudge, she shares a few more reasons for picking up a Living Food & Juices Burga:
Our Burgas are loaded with wholesome high fibre wholegrains, vegetables, fresh herbs, and other aromatics grown and cultivated locally.
There are no iron, calcium, protein, or chemical fillers used to condition or fortify the product.
The burgas are not only visually appealing but taste good too! Customers are not only returning but recommending others.
Kids love our burgas.
No artifical colour is used.
Patties are gluten-free.
Burgas contain no trans-fat and are therefore bad-cholesterol free.
Do not confuse vegan or vegetarian with healthy, wholesome, wholegrain, plant-based food.
For more information contact:
Kerry Coote
CEO Chef, Educator, Lifestyle Coach
Creative Designer
Shop 2 Lane Plaza
(876) 558-8117
