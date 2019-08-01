Hot Plates
Foodie News...Foodie News...Foodie News
The hottest days of summer require a more relaxed riff on dining and that's exactly what's being served in the Summer Bites special plate series available at restaurants in Kingston, Montego Bay and Mandeville. Spurred by The Best Dressed Chicken and Hamilton's Smokehouse, chefs at the 14 participating restaurants have created dishes that capture the spirit of summer. Two favourites are Press Café's Ham Crostini, featuring Hamilton's Smokehouse Black Forest Ham, cheese, basil mayo spread and pineapple salsa; and Jamaica Observer Table Talk Food Awards multi-winner M10 Bar & Grill's Crispy Creamy Chicken Cordon Bleu. “This is the third year of Summer Bites and the chefs have challenged themselves to be even more imaginative with the use of the products. We certainly have something for every taste across all the participating restaurants, and at great prices, too,” explained Raquel Watson, brand manager, Hamilton's Smokehouse. That said, we think a 24-hour dine-around is in order.
