NESTLÉ Kids Bake 2

'Tis the season to bring joy and cheer and what better way to celebrate than with desserts especially made by Santa's little helpers? Six students from Lannaman's Preparatory School, a member of the Nestlé for Healthier Kids Programme The N4HK, is a primary school-based programme that aims to establish healthier eating habits by enhancing knowledge, altering attitudes and providing tools and solutions that encourage behaviour change in young children Nestlé's Corporate Chef Andrew Sloley created four very quick, tasty and healthy recipes incorporating their favourite fruits and veggies. The roles were soon reversed, however, as the students boldly took charge, eager to learn how incorporating local fruits and vegetables could possibly result in a tasty dessert treat.

Baking options included Carrot Crunchy Munchies, Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cupcakes, Carrot and Pineapple Cupcakes and Banana Cupcakes.

This particular activity aligned perfectly with the 'Eat nutritious and varied options' habit for which research shows that learning happens best when it is done in a way that is practical, relevant and engaging. Hands-on learning, where children get to help with meal preparation, is the best way to get children to eat healthy foods. Judging by the look on their faces it is safe to say that not only were they impressed with the taste profile and the experience but most were excited to try it at home with their parents. At the end of the baking portion it was time to put their creative skills to the test as they were all tasked to decorate their cupcake creations with some of their favourite toppings: Lucky Charms, Cheerios, grapes, cantaloupe, watermelon, Trix, Nesquik, Kiwi, coconut shavings and more.

Thursday Food applauds the initiative and shares these fun-making recipes to try at home with your little ones.

Carrot Crunchy Munchies

Ingredients:

½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted

½ cup light-brown sugar, packed

¼ cup Nestlé Sweetened Condensed Milk

1 large egg yolk

1 cup all-purpose white flour

1 tsp ground ginger

1 cup rolled oats

¾ cup carrots, packed, finely grated, peeled

½ cup Nestlé Toll House Semi Sweet Chocolate Morsels

1/3 cup dried cranberries

Method:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, whisk together butter, sugar, Nestlé Sweetened Condensed Milk and egg yolk.

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, ginger, and salt. Add flour mixture to butter mixture; stir until combined. Mix in oats, carrots and Nestlé Toll House Semi Sweet Chocolate Morsels.

Drop dough by level tablespoons, 2 inches apart, onto prepared baking sheets.

Flatten with the palm of your hand.

Bake until edges are crisp, rotating baking sheets halfway through, 15 to 18 minutes. Transfer cookies to a wire rack to cool.

Makes: 18 Cookies

Average Nutrition Facts per Cookie

Energy 162 kcal

Protein 2.0g

Carbs 14.8g

Fat 15.4g