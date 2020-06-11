Salad In A Jar

There has never been a better time to grow your greens, says Donna Noble, author of My Goodness! Greens. Thursday Food welcomes Noble, who will for the month of June will share recipes from her much-sought-after cookbook.

Many of us are getting organised to head back out to work after weeks of being at home due to COVID-­19. Travel salads can help ease us back into the hustle and bustle. They make great time-savers for hectic workdays and they are truly delicious. Light yet filling, low in calories, rich in nutrients, these travel salads are a great way to incorporate a wide range of leafy greens, colourful vegetables, nuts, seeds, and herbs into the diet which will help keep our immune systems strong and healthy.

The humble jam jar has been a game-­changer for travelling with salads. This inexpensive, glass, screw-top jar is the perfect container for keeping salads fresh on the go. You can set up two or three at the same time and refrigerate. Just remember to take them out of the fridge in the morning before you leave.

There are myriad ingredients suitable for packing salads in a jar, allowing for delicious recipes every day of the week. Mix and match leafy greens like kale, spinach and lettuce with a variety of vegetables, grain, brown rice, or pasta. Include protein from beans, and lentils, seeds, nuts, shredded cheese, and bite-­sized pieces of chicken if you are a flexitarian.

Correctly layering the ingredients will make sure everything stays fresh and crisp until you are ready to enjoy!

Place your choice of dressing in the bottle first, layer the hardier ingredients in the middle where they remain dry and end with delicate greens on top. With the whole family helping to get everything washed and chopped, they are fun and super-easy to prepare. Simply shake to evenly distribute the dressing and enjoy right from the larger jars, or serve on a plate.

Skipping breakfast can make or break the entire day. As we get back to work, remember that shakes or smoothies can make a great time-­saving, nutritious and energy-giving breakfast for those busy week­day mornings. Kids love them, which make them really handy for getting important nutrients in their diet. Remember, though, that shakes consisting of mostly fruits are high in sugar. They will power you up for a short time, but often leave you struggling until lunch. So add fruits sparingly, especially if you are sensitive to fruit and vegetable pairings. Ensure your shakes deliver protein, good fats, antioxidants, phytonutrients, and a variety of vitamins, minerals and fibre. Add good fats like coconut and avocado. Yes, pear is delicious in shakes. Almond and other nut milks or coconut water are good alternatives to fruit juice, which will cut down on sugar and keep you satisfied longer than an all-fruit shake.

I've found these delicious drinks are the best place to disguise the strong taste of nutrient-rich and high-protein powders like spirulina and moringa. If you can have dairy, yogurt is a good addition and gives a lovely smooth blend. Raw pumpkin, carrots, beets, and leafy greens and herbs such as parsley, leaf fennel and mint all make delicious additions. Little seeds like flax, hemp and chia deliver a powerhouse of goodness. Add raw cocoa, bee pollen, grain like oats; the possibilities are endless. And don't forget to spice it up with nutmeg, cinnamon, vanilla, citrus zest, ginger, cardamom, and turmeric.

I like to prep everything from the night before and fill the blender. Then all I have to do is blend away in the morning, pour, and I'm out the door!

Grow, Gather, Cook, Create, Eat deliciously!

Please check out my tips for growing your very own organic kitchen garden in the Style Observer. There has never been a better time to explore our connection with home-­grown food and all that it offers the mind, body and soul.

My Goodness! Greens cookbook is available at www.donnamnoble.com and in stores at Craft Cottage Village Plaza, Liguanea Drug & Garden, General Food Supermarkets Kingston & Ocho Rios, Butcher Block Manor Park, and Lavange Ltd.

Salad In A Jar

For the vinaigrette

Ingredients:

4 oz citrus juice (you can use limes, lemons, tangerines, oranges or grapefruits)

8 oz extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp wholegrain mustard

1 tsp honey or to taste

1 clove garlic, peeled and halved

Method:

Start with a stalk of fresh or pinch of dried herbs — thyme, rosemary, and dill are all delicious in this dressing

Add sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Place all the ingredients in a jar with a tight-fitting lid. Shake well to combine. Refrigerate for a few hours to infuse the herbs in the dressing. Strain to remove the herbs and garlic. Taste and adjust honey and salt if necessary. Keep refrigerated and shake well before using.

For the salad

Ingredients:

2 cup mixed greens, washed and dried — you can use baby or micro-greens, or if using larger leaves cut into bite-sized pieces.

½ cup sprouts

1 large carrot, peeled and thinly sliced or use a mandolin or spiraliser for long ribbons

1 large cucumber, thinly sliced

2 beets, peeled and thinly sliced

8 small tomatoes, halved and quartered

You can add any other ingredients you have on hand such as beans, lentils, corn, green peas, pasta, bite-sized pieces of chicken, olives, feta or other cheeses.

Method:

Pour approximately 2 oz of the vinaigrette in the bottom of each clean, dry 16 oz Mason jar.

Start by layering the hardier vegetables such as the carrots, beets and cucumbers. Place the chopped tomatoes next and end with the greens and sprouts. Refrigerate.

Take the jars out of the refrigerator or travel cooler about 15 minutes before serving to allow the dressing to come to room temperature. Shake to mix the dressing well through the bottle and serve.

Pumpkin Spice Shake

Ingredients:

1 cup raw pumpkin, cubed

1 large or 2 medium carrots, peeled and cubed

2 tsp moringa powder

1” turmeric root, peeled and grated

1” ginger root, peeled and grated

6 oz oats

1 tbsp flaxseeds, ground

1 tbsp chia seeds

4 oz coconut milk

12 oz almond or your choice of nut milk — substitute with cow's milk and add yogurt if you wish

1 tsp vanilla

Cinnamon and nutmeg, grated or pinch of the powders

Berries and mint to garnish, optional

Method:

Place all the ingredients in a blender and blend until silky smooth.

Add more nut milk if you wish to your desired consistency.

Enjoy immediately.

Credits:

Donna Noble: Author of My Goodness! Greens

Recipe creation + food and prop styling: Donna Noble

Photographer: Robyn Noble

Photos copyright: My Goodness! Greens