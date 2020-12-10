Food Wasted, People Hungry, Environment Impacted

Globally, one of the strategies employed for a better, more sustainable future for all is the promotion of six Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It is similar to Jamaica's Vision 2030 but on a global level. According to the United Nations, SDGs “address the global challenges we face, including poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, peace and justice”.

SDG# 2, like the others, is a laudable one; zero hunger. The statistics state that one-third of the world's food is wasted while 821 million people worldwide are undernourished. The United Nations “Hunger in numbers” states that an estimated 2 billion people do not have regular access to safe, nutritious and sufficient food. When was the last time you threw out “safe, nutritious and sufficient” food?

After the recent heavy rains our farmers are reporting crop loss due to the flooding of fields. Similarly, in the early days of COVID-19, acres of crops were lost as a consequence of measures to prevent or slow the spread of the virus. These two examples are demonstration of food loss. Food loss can occur because of crisis as seen during the rainy season, civil unrest, poor food production practices and lack of adequate infrastructure. On the other hand, food waste also occurs from us the consumers. This can be as a result of lack of meal planning, poor or no portion control or maybe we no longer “feel” for the food. Food that is lost or wasted is seen as a missed opportunity to improve food security. Food waste does not only affect hungry bellies, it also affects our environment.

One such impact is seen from the depletion of natural resources (water, energy source) that are needed to produce this food. Take into consideration inputs such as cooking, storage and distribution. The management of food safety takes a holistic view of all the moving parts of the food chain which includes waste management and environmental impact.

Food waste is seen as a contributor to global warming. This is because food waste is not composted, it is sent to disposal sites such as the Riverton City Dump. This is then broken down to produce greenhouse gases hence the link to global warming. Consider this, when you throw out food, how much water did it take to produce that food? Consider from the planting of the seed to harvesting to the cooking for consumption.

To reduce the likelihood of wasting food, let us also stop buying into the societal concept of the perfect-looking food. Is a “perfectly” shaped carrot less safe or nutritious than “perfectly” shaped ones? There are stones in the soil; hence you will get a carrot or yam that may not be straight. Also, it is natural that not all food found in nature will be Grade A, meaning free of blemishes and having the perfect colour and proportion… and that is perfectly fine.

Using a holistic view of food safety, food business operators and consumers can help to attain Vision 2030, and by extension sustainable development goal #2.