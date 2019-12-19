A Carnivore's Christmas
As Christmas Day nears, we start racking our brains about the ideal gifts for friends and loved ones. We start perusing lists of the top gadgets of the year, must-have designer accessories, and, for some, vacation spots for the family. For the gourmands among us, being able to cook something delicious is at the top of their list. But if they already have all the kitchen tools known to man, what else can delight them? Well, meat, of course!
Gifting regular grocery store meat is a little bizarre, but certainly not gourmet cuts from Butcher Block. When beautifully packaged and combined with well-curated artisanal products, carnivores will be glad to have made it to Santa's nice list.
Here are a few gift ideas for meat lovers.
Prime Rib Kit
Prime rib is a no-brainer as long as you have top-quality ingredients at hand and understand how important seasoning and temperature are to the dish's success. The latter is something a gastronome would understand. This package should comprise a beautifully marbled ribeye centre, artisanal black pepper, coarse salt (pink Himalayan) to bring out the best flavours, and a digital meat thermometer (that's if they don't already have one) to ensure that it's cooked to medium-rare.
A Charcuterie Hamper
There are few things that immediately convey “it's a party” like a charcuterie and cheese board. Give the seasoned host a hamper of fine European cheeses and locally made charcuterie from Simon Levy of Roast Meats. Want to make it extra special? Include honey, nuts, crackers, dried fruit, dips, grapes, olives, and condiments.
Holiday Ham
There's no host alive who wouldn't welcome a moreish, succulent, almost-ready-to-serve Christmas ham with all the fixings. That's one less thing to worry about! Pre-order a smoked ham, and place it in a nifty basket or wooden box with the ingredients to make a glaze.
Steakhouse Dinner Package
Bring the steakhouse right to their home with a gourmet dinner gift box. We recommend that the package includes NY Strip steaks, lamb chops, and a couple bottles of wine. You can guarantee that the recipient will not only eat like royalty, but will be blown away by the gesture.
To place your Christmas gift orders or to get inspiration for more edible gifts, come visit us at Butcher Block. We'll be glad to make you the star of holiday gifting this year.
