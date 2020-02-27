A Lesson In Vegan At Veggie Campus
“You don't even miss the meat.” These words from attorney-at-law Michael Deans as he described the vegan fare at Veggie Campus. For years proprietor Brent Blair has been delivering vegan soul food, which he describes as “a mix of Jamaican and internationally inspired food that creates a tasty, filling and soulful experience.” But operations have now been formalised with the opening of a restaurant just over two years ago. “I had been doing this on a smaller scale, delivering to friends and family, but the demand constantly shifted with more and more orders,” shared Blair. Now Veggie Campus is one-third of the homey trio which includes Ragamuffin Hostel and Coffee Bar.
With Jamaicans still on a health kick, it's no surprise that vegan meal deliveries have become increasingly popular for vegans and 'flexitarians' alike. Thursday Food spotted the bearer stocking his insulated bag with lunches — in eco-friendly packaging, of course — for delivery to both business and residential customers in the Kingston Metropolitan area. Been to a reggae concert or wellness event recently? Chances are you feasted on grub from Veggie Campus.
The food? Showy, scrummy and up to snuff! The ambiance? A relaxed, rustic, reggae-styled eatery with rootsy staff who smile! Grab a bottle of starfruit juice with jerk cauliflower or feast on 'cauli' wings in coconut cream. What's even better is the restaurant offers cooking classes for those who love their food so much they want to learn to prepare it themselves. “Find a dish that you want to make vegan and we'll help you...we [Veggie Campus] are less about selling food and more about selling a healthy lifestyle,” explained Blair.
If you're looking for a fusion of Jamaican-style soul food with a 100% vegan menu, then you've found the place. Check out Veggie Campus, 74 Lady Musgrave Rd. You'll be glad you did.
