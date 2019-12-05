A Very Vegan Christmas

Winter Cranberry Gin Fizz Cocktail

(With Cran-Rosemary-Infused Simple Syrup)

This Winter Cranberry Gin Fizz Cocktail will impress your guests! It's a twist on a classic gin fizz, made with an easy rosemary-infused simple syrup and only a few ingredients!

Ingredients:

½ cup turbinado/cane/coconut/any unrefined sugar

½ cup water

2 sprigs rosemary

½ cup fresh (or frozen, then thawed) cranberries

A Single Cocktail

2 tablespoons fresh cranberries

Juice of ¼ lime (about 1 ½ teaspoons)

1-2 ounces gin (depending on your preference)

1 ounce cran-rosemary-infused simple syrup

Ginger ale/beer, to top

Ice

More rosemary and cranberries, for garnish

For 4 cocktails

½ cup fresh cranberries

Juice of a lime (2 tablespoons)

4-8 ounces gin

4 ounces cran-rosemary-infused simple syrup

Ginger ale/beer, to top

Ice

More rosemary and cranberries, for garnish

Method:

Cranberry Rosemary-Infused Simple Syrup

In a small pot add all the ingredients for the simple syrup, and stir together. Bring the mixture to a boil, and then lower to medium-high heat, until sugar is dissolved and the cranberries begin to burst. Remove from the heat, stir again, and allow to cool completely. I like to stick mine in the freezer until I'm ready for it.

For Cocktails (Either one or 4)

In a cocktail shaker or a small jar to mix, add the cranberries to the bottom, and the lime juice.

Muddle them until completely crushed and juice comes out.

Add in the gin, simple syrup and ice (ice is optional).

Shake to combine, and then pour out all the liquid contents directly into the glass(es).

You can strain the cranberry seeds if preferred.

Top with ginger beer, and serve with a sprig of rosemary and some additional cranberries if desired. Enjoy!

Easy Stovetop

Candied Pecans

(Vegan)

These easy stovetop candied pecans are deliciously crunchy, vegan, gluten-free and paleo.



They are perfect for topping everything from breakfasts to salads to desserts!



Ingredients:

1 tbsp vegan butter

1/4 cup unrefined cane sugar

or coconut sugar

1 cup pecans



Method:

Set a sheet of parchment paper on a baking sheet. Set aside.



In a pan over medium-high heat, add the pecans, cane sugar and the vegan butter.

Stir everything together with a wooden spoon and heat for about 5 minutes until the sugar and butter have melted together and nuts are coated. Watch carefully and keep stirring so it doesn't burn.

Once nuts are coated, transfer to parchment paper, separating nuts. I like to use a silicone tons or spatula and pull them apart quickly so that they don't set together.

Allow to cool until hardened and either use immediately or place in an airtight tupperware container for up to a month.



Notes:

Adapted from and inspired by Natasha's Kitchen Candied Walnuts recipe.



This recipe is vegan and gluten-free.



How to store: You can store these nuts in an airtight Tupperware container for up to

a month.

Cranberry

Apple Crisp

(Vegan, Gluten-Free)

This cranberry apple crisp is the perfect dessert for the holidays! It's the perfect mix of sweet apples, tangy cranberries and is perfect with ice cream!



Ingredients:

Crisp Topping

¾ cup old fashioned oats

¾ cup all-purpose gluten-free flour or

quinoa flour

½ teaspoon sea salt

3 tablespoons coconut sugar

6 tablespoons salted vegan butter,

solid, chopped

Cranberry Apple Filling

6 apples, peeled, cored and chopped

2 cups cranberries

Juice of two limes or half a lemon (2

tablespoons juice)

3 tablespoons quinoa flour or any other

gluten-free flour

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

3 tablespoons coconut sugar for apples

3 tablespoons maple syrup



Method:

Preheat the oven to 350°F/177°C. In a bowl, mix all the apples and cranberries and lime juice in a bowl to combine.

Sprinkle the flour, cinnamon, coconut sugar and the maple syrup over them and mix to combine. Pour into a greased casserole dish (I use a 2 QT. dish) and spread or shake to lay evenly.

In another bowl, mix all the crisp topping ingredients except the vegan butter. Add the vegan butter and use your fingers to crumble it into the flour oats mixture until everything is moist and the butter is evenly distributed. Sprinkle the crisp over the fruits.

Bake for 45 minutes until the crisp is golden brown and the fruit is bubbling and smells delicious. Allow to cool slightly, then serve immediately with some ice cream and sauce from the crisp. Enjoy!!



Notes: You can easily double this recipe for a crowd!