A Very Vegan Christmas

Christmas is only a week away! Today I'm sharing a drink, a side dish, and an entrée to ensure that your Christmas menu is completely rounded out. The holidays should be about sharing, no matter your dietary aversions, so these dishes in particular are great for large meals and all dietary restrictions.

I particularly love my vegan version of eggnog! I grew up drinking it and began to make a homemade vegetarian version, and now this vegan version that tastes identical! Be sure to whip this one up for the holiday gathering and watch everyone grab a cup! I hope you enjoy these recipes, and Merry Christmas when it comes!

Maple Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Apples and Pecans

These maple roasted Brussels sprouts with apples and pecans is perfect for any Thanksgiving or holiday side dish! The roasting brings out the amazing flavour of caramelised Brussels sprouts, onions and apples and crispy pecans.

Ingredients:

1 pound Brussels sprouts, ends trimmed and outer leaves removed

1 medium red onion, cut in wedges

1 large apple, cored and cubed

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 teaspoon fine sea salt

¾ teaspoon ground black pepper

3-4 sprigs of thyme

Handful of pecans, roughly chopped

Method:

Preheat the oven to 400°F/200°C.

Cut the Brussels sprouts in half. Add the Brussels sprouts, onions and apples together onto a silpat lined or foil greased baking sheet.

Mix the olive oil, maple syrup, salt and pepper together then drizzle over Brussels sprouts mixture. Stir until everything is thoroughly coated (you can use your hands if you want).

Turn all of the Brussels sprouts halves with the cut side down. This ensures that they get beautifully caramelised. Add some thyme sprigs to the baking sheets on top of or around the vegetables.

Bake for 35-40 minutes, shaking the pan a few times while baking, until apples are tender, onions soft and Brussels sprouts begin to caramelise. You'll want to watch it around the 30-minute mark that it doesn't burn. Some of the Brussels sprouts skins may darken a lot, but they still taste delicious (and not burnt).

Serve alongside caramelised pecans and soft vegan cheese (optional). Enjoy!

Note

Make these even better by adding a vegan soft cheese with the pecans, after they come out of the oven. It adds a delicious brine that pairs perfectly with the sweet flavours. I loved using a vegan gouda flavour.

Vegan Eggnog (Creamy & Heartwarming)

Ingredients:

3 cups almond milk

1/2 cup soaked cashews (soaked overnight, rinsed and drained)

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 to 2 teaspoons pumpkin spice*

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

2/3 cup coconut sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract (optional)

Method:

Blend all the ingredients in your blender for 3 minutes, until completely blended.

Pour into glasses and enjoy! You can also enjoy this warm by heating it up slowly in a pot on the stove.

Notes

I've used 1 teaspoon of pumpkin spice, and 2 teaspoons on a separate occasion – it's up to you how spiced you want it!

If you want your eggnog to be perfectly smooth, be sure to blend it long enough so that all of your spices blend in! Otherwise, you could definitely strain it if you want!

You can definitely add liquor to this if you want!

The pumpkin spice mix is to make life easier for you! You can definitely swap it out for equal parts of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves and allspice!

Vegan Pot Pies — Gluten-Free

These vegan pot pies are gluten-free and take less than an hour! They are loaded with only healthy, delicious and filling ingredients!

Ingredients:

2 tablespoon vegan butter

1 small onion

2 cups sliced carrots

4 stalks celery, finely chopped

2 cups sliced mushrooms

4 cloves garlic, minced

1-2 stalks fresh thyme

1/4 cup gluten-free flour

3 cups vegetable broth

Salt & pepper to taste

1/2 cup frozen peas

To Top

Gluten-free filo dough, gluten-free vegan pie crust or gluten-free puff pastry

Method:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Set aside 5-6 ramekins.

In a pan over medium heat, melt vegan butter.

Add the onion, carrots, celery, mushrooms, garlic and thyme and stir. Allow to sauté until onions are translucent and carrots have softened a bit about 8 minutes.

Add the gluten-free flour and mix to coat veggies. I allow mine to set for about 2 minutes to brown a bit.

Add the vegetable broth and salt and pepper to taste (just a pinch; taste-test later on).

Bring to a boil then lower to a simmer for about 5 minutes to soften the rest of the vegetables. Add in the frozen peas, stir and remove from heat. Taste-test and add more salt and pepper, if necessary.

Pour mixture into medium-sized ramekins and top with filo or dough.

Bake for 30 minutes, watching tops to see if burning. If starting to brown, cover with foil.

Broil on low for a few minutes to brown topping. Remove, allow to cool slightly, serve and enjoy!

Notes:

This recipe is vegan and gluten-free.

You can store these by placing them in the fridge, covered or uncovered with foil.

You can reheat by removing topping, microwaving, and them putting on topping and microwaving that for 10-20 seconds. Alternatively, you can reheat in the oven at 350°F for 10 minutes.

Credits:

All recipes were created and all photos taken by Jessica Hylton Leckie.

Jessica Hylton Leckie is the founder and CEO of Jessica in the Kitchen, an award-winning vegan food blog, where amongst recipes, she also shares guides, travel and wellness posts. She is also a food photographer and a videographer. She's been a speaker at over a dozen conferences on the topics of young entrepreneurship, photography, food and wellness. Jessica's work has been featuring in numerous publications including the Jamaica Observer, ESSENCE magazine, The Huffington Post, The Washington Post, SELF magazine, Buzzfeed and many more. You can find more recipes on jessicainthekitchen.com