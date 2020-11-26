A 'Yaad' Style Thanksgiving

Even though the Thanksgiving holiday is not widely penetrated across Jamaican culture, like many people I do get excited as this period heralds the beginning of Christmas, the most magical time of year. So even if you did not plan for a thanksgiving table, you could prepare for the Christmas festivities; after all, having survived 2020 is more than enough reasons to give thanks.

The team at Select Brands, headed by our resident wine lady Debra Taylor-Smith, was all too excited to partner with us and teamed up with the dynamic chef duo of Chef Alex D Great and Anushca Mai Bunting to deliver a mouth-watering menu. Bunting wore double hats as she welcomed us into her home, and an excellent host she was! We cannot wait for you to see what was prepared, so grab your glass, as we present Thanksgiving Yaad Style.

The Menu

Rosemary Scotch Bonnet Deep Fried Turkey with Citrus Rosemary Sauce

Apple Pecan Stuffing

Twice Pressed Potatoes with Cranberry and Chive Cream Cheese

Honey Garlic Carmelised Carrots

Yaad Style Cornbread Casserole

El Dorado Rum Cream Pumpkin Pie

Wine Pairing

We started with Ruffino Prosecco and Cavicchioli Rosé which are ideal aperitifs to open the appetite of your guests for the sumptuous fare that Thanksgiving dinners are made of:

• Ruffino Prosecco, Veneto, Italy — Crisp, clean and delicate with fine persistent bubbles. Intense notes of apples and peaches drive a pleasant aftertaste of fruit and flowers.

• Cavicchioli Rosé, Modena, Italy — Excellent as an aperitif, to sweet and sour pairings, with risotto, tortellini, seafood or poultry dishes. Also enjoy it with fresh fruits. Serve well-chilled.

To accompany the meal, wines that are crowd-pleasing while matching beautifully with the smorgasbord of flavours were presented. Whether you are a red or white wine drinker, there was something for everyone:

• Torresella Pinot Grigio, Venezia, Italy — A dry white wine with a straw yellow hue. Aromas of citrus, cut pear and delicate florals. This wine is elegant and well-balanced, with a crisp, refreshing finish.

• Eve Chardonnay, Washington state — Pure, tempting and delicious, it has fresh, fruity flavours reminiscent of Washington State's famous apples. Dry and luscious with bright acidity.

• Robert Mondavi Private Selection Pinot Noir, California — Soft and round with good length and richness on the palate, the wine displays supple, silky berry and cherry jam flavours and soft tannins.

• Robert Mondavi Private Selection Rum-Barrel Merlot, California — A jammy plum and blueberry base with complex nuances of toasted coconut, molasses, brown spices and vanilla, smooth tannins.

The finale of this meal was an El Dorado Rum Cream pumpkin pie and to complement it we poured a shot of El Dorado Rum Cream with its delicious fusion of carefully selected Demerara aged rums, full dairy cream and blend of natural flavours and spices.

What a perfect way to usher in the season. As you decide on who will join you in your celebration bubble, I close by saying, “Let the Christmas catch you in a good mood, let the Christmas catch you feeling fine!” Over the next weeks, we will share with you some amazing places to shop and savour your favorite libations this season. Cheers!

Readers' Grapevine Club:

If you are new to wines and want to join us on our wine discovery, then this is for you. On the third Thursday of each month, I will highlight your feedback on our grape variety/vine of the month. For December, we give thanks and celebrate life as we close 2020 with Champagne!

Readers' Feedback:

Extraordinary wonder and joy are interwoven through ordinary life; seek them relentlessly. Please share with me your wine, spirits and cocktail experiences or comments on the above article at debbiansm@gmail.com, or follow me on IG @debbiansm #barnoneja.

