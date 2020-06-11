Are You Authorised To Work In The Food Industry?

Community bars in Jamaica reopened, with conditions, on May 19, 2020. Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie stated that 80 per cent of community bars and taverns surveyed by the Social Development Commission were not operating with food handler's permits. Such permits are a legal requirement to operate food businesses, even outside the current situation with COVID-19. If community bars and tavern operators are not meeting legal operating requirements, how likely are they to meet COVID-19 protocols?

While not all countries require food handler's permits, Jamaica does. Our requirements explicitly state, “No person, including an operator, shall be employed in or assist in a food-handling establishment unless he is the holder of a food handler's permit”. This can be found in section 26(1) of the Public Health (Food Handling) Regulations, 1998. The regulations also cover community shops; it would be useful to know how many community shops are in a similar situation as the bars and taverns.

A food handler's permit is not just a card showing that you are authorised to work in the food trade, it gives a certain level of assurance at both the food business level and the consumer level. Food is easily contaminated if care is not taken, thereby posing a food safety risk. This is why, as an employee in the food industry or a food business operator, basic training is essential to prevent food safety concerns. Workers who have direct or indirect contact with food through various stages such as preparation, manufacture, processing, packaging, storage, transport, distribution, sale, supply, and service must be trained through the food handler's training course.

The food handler's clinic is managed by the Ministry of Health and Wellness's regional health authorities. To obtain the permit you are required to complete the application and pay a fee of $500; your training and test date are then provided. The clinic, conducted by public health inspectors, is held Monday to Friday. Alternately, there is the option of having the training conducted at your location, but this is dependent on the number of employees.

Individuals should not be anxious about completing this course and taking the test. It is not a difficult course to pass since it is designed to be administered across all educational levels. Some of the topics covered include penalty for not having a permit ($1 million or 12 months' imprisonment), pest control, cleaning and sanitation practices, food safety management, general hygiene, personal hygiene.

Here is a quiz to test your food safety knowledge:

1. Cooked foods must be refrigerated within 2 hours. (True/False)

2. Meats can be marinated at room temperature. (True/False)

3. Smelling foods (sniff test) is a dependable way of telling if food is good/safe. (True/False)

4. Since only the inside of fruits such as melons and oranges are eaten the rind does not need to be washed. (True/False)

5. When shopping perishable foods must be picked up last. (True/False)

Answers:

1. True — This is because food spoilage microorganism multiply rapidly; 2 hours is the food safety window. Reduce the time if the weather is hot (summertime).

2. False — Marinate all meats in the refrigerator.

3. False — We usually cannot smell food spoilage microorganism; when in doubt, throw it out.

4. False — Bacteria from the soil or from post-harvest handling can contaminate the rind. Cutting through the rind transfers it to the flesh of the fruit.

5. True — Perishable foods are easily spoilt.