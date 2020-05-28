Are you #BarReady?

Community bars are slowly opening since they were ordered closed mid-March by the Government of Jamaica. Although style bars have not yet been given the green light bartenders are in preparation mode. Bar None checked in with three such bartenders.

Scherona Fagan has worked the bar scene at both the community and style-bar levels for over seven years. When asked what she misses most, she smiled brightly and confirmed it was her customers. Fagan explained that she missed the day-to-day operations and the hustle and bustle of life as a bartender. During the initial lockdown period, she took the opportunity to rest, read up on the industry and further hone her skills.

Dave Harrison is no stranger to the hotel bar scene. With the closure of our borders, his core clientele was not able to meet him at the bar. Harrison shared that he has been yearning to return to work as, even though he enjoys being at home with his loved ones, it is when he works that he can provide for his family and himself. During this downtime, Harrison has been watching several bartending videos online, participating in short courses, and reviewing his recipes. At the first mention of the online bartender challenge, he eagerly submitted his cocktail as the challenge provided an opportunity to be one step closer to doing what he loves most — making amazing drinks.

Trevor Luke is no stranger to this publication. He has, during the lockdown, been crafting cocktail recipes that he is all too eager to share. Luke also shared that he also used the time to build content for his social media pages and refine his mixology services offerings while expanding his cocktail portfolio. After all, said Luke, the season is fast approaching and as we know with Jamaicans, no matter what, we will be celebrating Christmas. Like his other professional colleagues, Luke longs for the day when he can return to work to once again enjoy the camaraderie of customers, colleagues, management and friends.

All three bartenders were on assignment on behalf of the Pernod Ricard portfolio distributed by Select Brands. Each bartender was assigned to a specific brand: Fagan to Malibu Coconut Rum, Harrison to Absolut Elyxvodka, and Luke to Jameson Irish Whiskey. All bars are yet to be opened, but thanks to team Select, these three bartenders had the opportunity to use some of their time to gainfully showcase their talents. Patrons will soon be able to enjoy these amazing mixes.

