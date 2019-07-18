ATL launches Web Cooking Series with Donna Gowe

Food and social media are one of those made-in-heaven combinations, and, thanks to the power of popular platforms like Facebook and Instagram , cooks are no longer hiding away in the kitchen.

For the past three years, Jamaican grass-roots chef Donna Gowe has utilised the digital age to welcome persons from all over the world into her kitchen, teaching her followers to cook via home videos. Her immense popularity 'on the gram' has now landed her a new partnership with home-lifestyle retailer Appliance Traders Limited (ATL) for a digital cooking series titled ATL Dines with Donna.

The four-part series, which made its premiere on Sunday, July 7, on ATL's social media channels, showcases the charismatic chef in an ATL-outfitted kitchen, giving step-by-step instructions on how to make some of her signature dishes including Honey Glazed Barbeque Pigtail, Brown Stew Fish, amongst others.

“Donna is an amazing cook who does everything with remarkable passion. We chose her to star in our first-ever digital culinary series because she has such a magnetic yet grounded personality. Cooking brings families together, and Donna certainly knows how to pull people in. Her recipes are easy to follow and she makes all the steps fun and interesting,” expressed Tonya Russell, ATL marketing manager.

Gowe, who touts over 40,000+ followers on Instagram alone, says cooking is something that comes naturally to her. “I've always loved to cook and experiment in the kitchen. Friends were always asking me how to make this or that, so I started to record myself in the kitchen, posted it on my channel and things just took off from there, she said.

Her new relationship with ATL, she says, has broadened her passion and reach. “Partnering with ATL has been an exciting journey and the responses have all been so positive. Persons are used to seeing my little home videos and now it's an official video production that persons who love Jamaican food all over the world are watching. I can share my experience with seasonings and flavours, tips and tricks with stovetop and oven cooking, as well as different ways to prepare 'traditional' dishes,” expressed Gowe.

The ATL Dines with Donna series, which will premiere a new episode every week throughout the month of July, clocked in over 50,000 views for the first episode. You can tune in to ATL Dines with Donna on Sundays at noon on ATL's channels ( Instagram: @atlunbeatable and Facebook: ApplianceTradersLimited)