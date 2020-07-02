Pot on Fire - Lorna's Signature Fried Chicken

“I'm back!” says restaurateur Lorna O'Neill, triumphantly pumping the air with a fist. And it's not a moment too soon! After all, Lorna's, her iconic eponymous restaurant, has been shuttered for six weeks due to COVID-19 restrictions, disappointing a legion of loyalists. “Oh, they would call me all the time wanting to know when I was going to reopen. Even when I came by to check on things, people would stop by to plead with me to open as they were tired of cooking for themselves,” says O'Neill.

And who could fault them? For so many, weeks of lockdown were eased only by memories of a simpler time which translated to a yearning for Lorna's riffs on classic Jamaican home cooking. Still, O'Neill knew that closing was for the best. “We had to think about safety. We had to protect our customers and our staff. Remember, we were always packed. It was difficult closing but it was best for everybody,” she says.

Given the hit on her operations, O'Neill remains cautiously optimistic. “It's been tough, but if I can pay my bills and keep my 20 employees, I'll be okay,” she says. “The Best Dressed Chicken is my main supplier and they understand the restaurant business. I know I can count on them for the kind of support that will help us grow strong despite the challenges.

Although breakfast service is yet to restart, Lorna's is now open six days a week, Monday through to Saturday, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. “We were always thinking about opening on Saturday, but never got to do it until now. You know how it is: Disaster is an opportunity to change,” says O'Neill.

On the menu, you'll find staples like oxtail and curried goat. “Of course the number-one favourite is fried chicken. People love fried chicken, and we are here to deliver!” she says. We're glad that, at least on the issue of lunch, Kingston is returning to normal.

Lorna's Catering

189 Mountain View Avenue

Kingston 5