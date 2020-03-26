Boost Your Immune System

Kerry Coote, principal of Living Food & Juices, certified raw dessert chef, raw chocolatier, plant-based chef and certified plant-based teacher, is eager to share with Thursday Food readers suggestions for a healthy immune system. Her timing, in the throes of COVID-19, could not be any better as, too, her brews.

Cold-Pressed Watermelon Juice (nature's Viagra)

A super immune boosting food which:

Reduces inflammation

Treats erectile dysfunction

Is anti-aging

Reduces cholesterol

Is great for kidneys

Is a powerful antioxidant

Spicy C

A carefully selected group of citruses from tree to jar with spices added to elevate the benefits

Excellent immunity booster

High in antioxidants

Low glycemic index (this glucose releases slower in your bloodstream giving you a steady flow of energy).

Lower risk of stroke

Helps you absorb other nutrients such as iron, which is important for a healthy immune system

Weight loss, tightens and tones skin resulting in youthful skin

Great for digestive system — a natural diuretic

Stimulates the production of white blood cells (the body's defence army).

Anti-inflammatory

Cold-Pressed Pineapple and Ginger

High in antioxidants, protein and calcium

Helps indigestion

Ginger root is excellent for inducing circulation throughout the entire body

Pineapples contain high amounts of Vitamin C and manganese

Great for digestion and contains bromelain, a digestive enzyme

Boosts energy

Cold-Pressed Celery Juice

Natural cleanser

Actively regulates the digestive system

Enhances the activity of white blood cells from its high nutritional properties

Eliminates gall bladder stones

Great for bones

Super-Clean Greens (greenjuice)

Antibacterial

Antifungal

Anti-mucus

Antiviral

Anti-inflammatory

Anti-heavy metal

**This juice personally changed my life and many others over the last seven years.