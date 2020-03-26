Boost Your Immune System
Kerry Coote, principal of Living Food & Juices, certified raw dessert chef, raw chocolatier, plant-based chef and certified plant-based teacher, is eager to share with Thursday Food readers suggestions for a healthy immune system. Her timing, in the throes of COVID-19, could not be any better as, too, her brews.
Cold-Pressed Watermelon Juice (nature's Viagra)
A super immune boosting food which:
Reduces inflammation
Treats erectile dysfunction
Is anti-aging
Reduces cholesterol
Is great for kidneys
Is a powerful antioxidant
Spicy C
A carefully selected group of citruses from tree to jar with spices added to elevate the benefits
Excellent immunity booster
High in antioxidants
Low glycemic index (this glucose releases slower in your bloodstream giving you a steady flow of energy).
Lower risk of stroke
Helps you absorb other nutrients such as iron, which is important for a healthy immune system
Weight loss, tightens and tones skin resulting in youthful skin
Great for digestive system — a natural diuretic
Stimulates the production of white blood cells (the body's defence army).
Anti-inflammatory
Cold-Pressed Pineapple and Ginger
High in antioxidants, protein and calcium
Helps indigestion
Ginger root is excellent for inducing circulation throughout the entire body
Pineapples contain high amounts of Vitamin C and manganese
Great for digestion and contains bromelain, a digestive enzyme
Boosts energy
Cold-Pressed Celery Juice
Natural cleanser
Actively regulates the digestive system
Enhances the activity of white blood cells from its high nutritional properties
Eliminates gall bladder stones
Great for bones
Super-Clean Greens (greenjuice)
Antibacterial
Antifungal
Anti-mucus
Antiviral
Anti-inflammatory
Anti-heavy metal
**This juice personally changed my life and many others over the last seven years.
