Brie+Vino
Foodie News...Foodie News...Foodie News...
Brie + Vino was born in 2020 amidst the throes of the global pandemic. It is a creative pivot for two friends, Chelsea Wauchope and Amanda Mckellar, who both held lucrative positions in the events and entertainment industry. Now they are providing unique food experiences suitable for every occasion; from date nights and bougie lyming to corporate meetings and swanky weddings, Brie + Vino brings a certain flair to your event. Charcuterie boards and graze boxes are created with choice savouries and select sweets to tantalise the distinguished palate.
Visit @brieandvino for more information or e-mail: brieandvino@gmail.com.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy