Brie + Vino was born in 2020 amidst the throes of the global pandemic. It is a creative pivot for two friends, Chelsea Wauchope and Amanda Mckellar, who both held lucrative positions in the events and entertainment industry. Now they are providing unique food experiences suitable for every occasion; from date nights and bougie lyming to corporate meetings and swanky weddings, Brie + Vino brings a certain flair to your event. Charcuterie boards and graze boxes are created with choice savouries and select sweets to tantalise the distinguished palate.

Visit @brieandvino for more information or e-mail: brieandvino@gmail.com.