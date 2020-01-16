Bringing the Steak House Home

There are times when it seems that the food industry has replaced fashion with the number of trends that it produces annually. Remember rainbow bagels and gourmet fusion hot dogs? Amid a myriad of changes and fads, one particular concept has stood the test of time — the steak house.

If we're honest, many of us would love to find ourselves dining at the Steak House on the Verandah weekly. And were we to peer across the globe we'd come to realise that there are steak houses that are veritable institutions in major cities across the world. Consider Peter Luger Steak House and Smith & Wollensky in New York; Harbour 60 and Barberian's in Toronto; STK in Las Vegas; Nick and Stef's Steakhouse in Los Angeles; Gaucho and Goodman in London; Le Relais de l'Entrecôte in Paris; and La Vache in Hong Kong.

But no matter how much we love the ambience of a steak house, sometimes we want to have the experience at home. And, that's not a bad thing. However, to effectively bring the steak house home, there a few facts that you should know.

Porterhouse and T-bone steaks are not identical

Yes, both are part-sirloin and filet mignon, double-cut, and look almost identical but they aren't. Porterhouse steaks are cut from the rear end of the short loin and T-bones are cut closer to the front. This results in more bone and less meat with a T-bone.

Don't diss the rump

Although its name and texture are tougher than, say, a NY strip, if correctly seasoned and cooked, rump can be more flavourful than filet mignon and inexpensive in comparison.

Season, and season some more

If you're grilling, don't be afraid to over-season. This doesn't mean adding half a cup of salt! Using dried herbs or your favourite Private Label by Gregory Burrowes rub, a lot of it will fall off into the fire or remain in the cast-iron pan.

Patience is a tasty virtue

Speaking of salt, those in the know understand that coarse salt is critical in creating that desirable charred, crusty exterior. Rub salt on your steaks and let them rest for at least 45 minutes before cooking, then add the dried herbs and such. If your rub contains salt, season and let sit for the same amount of time. Salt adds both flavour and allows the moisture to return into the meat.

Chef's tip: When grilling steaks, if they are still sticking to the grill, let them be! Be patient, touch your steak as little as possible to keep all the juices inside and when they easily release from the grill, it's time to flip or remove.

Thicker steaks require lower heat than thinner steaks

This is pure science and common sense. A thick steak will burn if cooked continuously on high heat. Please ensure that the grill or cast-iron skillet are smoking hot before placing the steaks. We want that delicious exterior!