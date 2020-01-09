British Airways Invests In Brand-New Catering On Gatwick Flights
British Airways has made a multimillion-pound investment in its catering on flights from London Gatwick, with reimagined and improved food across its short- and long-haul cabins.
Now available on all flights, the catering brings in new menus featuring new dishes and recipes as part of the airline's £6.5bn investment for customers. The new food has a focus on provenance with the provider, Newrest, working closely with suppliers in the south of England to source the best quality ingredients.
Customers can enjoy the benefits across all long-haul cabins — World Traveller (economy), World Traveller Plus (premium economy), Club World (business) and First – as well as Club Europe (business) on short haul. A range of Marks & Spencer products continue to be on offer to Euro Traveller customers.
Carolina Martinoli, British Airways' director of brand and customer experience, said: “This is the latest development in continuously improving our catering. We're incredibly proud of this new offering, and we hope our customers enjoy it as much as we have enjoyed developing it.”
Menus vary based on route and cabin, with samples including:
Club Europe main courses
Hampshire ChalkStream trout gremolata, roasted new potatoes, fennel and dill sauce
Poached free-range egg, grilled halloumi, potato and red onion hash, spiced beans
Spinach and ricotta ravioli, cherry tomato sauce, bocconcini, basil pesto
Severn and Wye smoked salmon blinis, crème fraîche, keta caviar
Seared fillet of cod, lemon and chive linguine, tomato basil sauce
Club World starters
British cured Cumbrian ham, smoked aubergine purée, basil pesto
Roasted heirloom winter squash, goat's curd, caramelised pear, honey and Tewkesbury mustard dressing
Club World main courses
Seared fillet of cod, butter beans with saffron, crispy chorizo, smoked paprika
Ale-braised feather blade of British beef, chive mashed potatoes, horseradish dumplings, Chantenay carrots
Pan-fried Parmesan polenta, wild mushroom ragoût, wilted greens, savoury walnut granola
First main courses
Onley Oak ribeye steak with vine cherry tomatoes, baby watercress and beef jus
Roasted monkfish with tadka dal, pickled carrots, curry leaf and mustard coconut sauce
British Airways flies to more than 70 destinations from Gatwick, offering a variety of routes to suit both business and leisure travellers. As part of its £6.5bn investment, the airline has refreshed its Boeing 777 fleet at London Gatwick with new generation economy (World Traveller) and premium economy (World Traveller Plus) seats. These seats have all new Panasonic inflight entertainment 10” screens in World Traveller and 12” screens in World Traveller Plus, offering four times more choice, including movies, television and audio programmes. British Airways customers can collect Avios on their flights from Gatwick, which can be put towards Reward flights, upgrades, or reducing the cost of future flights through Avios part payment.
British Airways is investing £6.5 billion for its customers over five years, taking delivery of 73 new aircraft including A350 and 787s, refurbishing its long-haul fleet with new cabins so they look and feel new, introducing new, redesigned lounges, new dining across all cabins, new bedding and amenity kits for First, Club World and World Traveller Plus, best quality onboard WiFi to every aircraft and providing access to power at every aircraft seat. The airline recently introduced its Club Suite, a new business class seat with direct aisle access on its A350 aircraft, which will be rolled out across the British Airways' long-haul fleet over the next few years.
