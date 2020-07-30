Butcher Block July 30 On the Menu @ Butcher Block

This week, Thursday Food shares three bacon recipes from Master Meat Crafter Gregory Burrowes: Bacon Brie Burger, Bacon-Wrapped Pan-Seared Filet Mignon, and Creamy Leek, Potato and Bacon Soup.

Enjoy!

Bacon Brie Burger

Ingredients:

1 medium onions, sliced

1 1/2 tbsp olive oil

Stonewall Kitchen Roasted Garlic Pesto Aioli

2 packs Roast Meats Bacon

2 packs Butcher Block Gourmet Ground Steak Burgers

1-2 packs brie, thinly sliced

8 burger buns

Method:

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Toss onions in 1 tablespoon olive oil, spread onto sheet pan and bake for 20 minutes.

Heat the remainder of olive oil in skillet and fry bacon until crisp. Set aside on paper towel.

Fry burger patties 1 or 2 at a time in bacon oil.

Let burgers cool, and place on toasted buns. Add brie, caramelised onions and aioli as desired.

Enjoy!

Bacon-Wrapped Pan-Seared Filet Mignon

Ingredients:

4 6-8 ounce filet mignon steaks, about 1 1/2 inches thick

4 to 6 strips bacon, not thick bacon

1 large garlic clove

Freshly ground pepper

Toothpicks

Method:

Cut the garlic clove in half the long wide way so you have a large surface of cut raw garlic.

Pat the steaks dry and rub the cut side of one half of the garlic over the surface of 2 steaks. Repeat with the second half of garlic for the other 2 steaks.

Wrap one piece of bacon around the edge of each filet. If the filet is too big for just one piece, cut another piece of bacon in half and add that so the bacon completely encircles the steak. Secure with toothpicks.

Sprinkle freshly ground pepper over each of the steaks.

Preheat oven to 425ºF.

Heat a cast-iron skillet large enough to hold all four steaks over high heat.

When skillet is very hot, take one steak and put it on its side so the bacon sizzles in the pan. If it will stand on its own, let it stand then repeat with another steak. Basically, you want to render the fat from some of the bacon and use it to then sear the steaks.

Continue turning the steak to cook the bacon. Once there is a thin coating of hot fat in the skillet, lay the filets flat to sear.

Sear for 1 to 2 minutes until nicely browned. Then flip over to sear the other side for 1 to 2 minutes.

Put the skillet into the oven and cook until done to your liking. Flip steaks halfway through cooking.

If some of your eaters like rare and some like medium-well, just remove the rare ones to a warm platter and let the other steaks continue cooking until done. Or, start cooking the medium steaks a few minutes before the rarer ones.

Note: It's best to take the steaks out of the refrigerator about 30 minutes before cooking to get the chill off.

Creamy Leek, Potato and Bacon Soup

Warm up from the inside out with this creamy leek and potato soup topped with sour cream, chives and crispy bacon bits.

Ingredients:

20g butter

1 leek, pale section only, halved, coarsely chopped

1 brown onion, coarsely chopped

2 celery sticks, coarsely chopped

2 large potatoes, peeled, coarsely chopped

5 cups (1.25l) chicken stock

1/2 cup (125ml) thickened light cream

200g pkt Primo Real Diced Bacon

Sour cream, to serve

Chopped fresh chives, to serve

Toasted Turkish bread, to serve

Method:

Heat the butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the leek, onion, celery and potato. Cook, stirring, for 5 mins or until the vegetables begin to soften.

Add the stock and cream. Bring to the boil. Reduce heat to low. Simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally, for 25 mins or until soft. Set aside for 10 mins to cool. Use a stick blender to carefully blend soup until smooth.

Meanwhile, cook the Primo Real Diced Bacon in a medium frying pan over medium heat for 5 mins or until crisp and browned. Stir one-third of the bacon into the blended soup. Ladle into bowls and top with sour cream, chives and remaining bacon. Serve with toast.

Information from: greateightfriends.com, butcherblockja.com, www.foodiewithfamily.com & www.taste.com.au