On The Menu @ Butcher Block — June 11

Enjoy!

Italian Glazed Ribeye

Ingredients:

10 cloves garlic, roughly chopped

1 tablespoon fresh oregano, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh basil, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped

1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, chopped

1 tablespoon kosher salt

½ cup olive oil

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon white pepper

3 (10-ounce) boneless beef ribeye steaks, cut 1 inch thick

Method:

Place the garlic, oregano, basil, parsley, rosemary, and salt into a mortar or small bowl, and mash into a coarse paste. Stir in the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and white pepper until evenly blended. Scrape half of the mixture into a separate small bowl; set aside. Spread the remaining half of the herb mixture evenly over the steaks. Set aside to marinate for 1 hour.

Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat, and lightly oil the grate.

Cook the steaks on the preheated grill for 7 minutes, then turn over, and coat with the reserved herb mixture. Continue cooking 7 minutes more for medium-well, or until your desired degree of doneness has been reached.

Baked Smoked Pork Chops

Ingredients:

6 smoked pork loin chops

1 1/3 cups ketchup

1 ¼ cups water

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon butter

1 ½ teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 1/8 teaspoons ground cloves

Method:

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Place six pork chops in lightly greased (any cooking spray will do) baking dish.

In small sauce pan over medium heat combine ketchup, water, brown sugar, lemon juice, butter, Worcestershire sauce, and ground cloves.

Bring to a boil, stirring constantly.

Cook for 15 minutes.

Pour sauce mixture over chops and place in oven for 20-30 minutes at 400°F. The chops may be cooked at 350°F oven for 30-35 minutes.

Chorizo with Beans

Ingredients:

1 pack Butcher Block or Roast Meats Chorizo

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon paprika

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 tablespoon Private Label Italian Blend Seasoning

1 Stonewall Kitchen Traditional Marinara Sauce

1 can butter beans, drained and rinsed

1 can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

1 pinch cayenne pepper

Method:

While frozen slightly, slice the chorizo to desired thickness. Arrange on flat tray and thaw in the refrigerator.

Heat olive oil in a skillet and fry chorizo until cooked, approximately 10 minutes.

Add onion, garlic, Private Label Seasoning and paprika to the skillet.

Sauté till onions and garlic are golden brown.

Add beans to the skillet and cook for 3 minutes.

Add marinara and simmer for 15 minutes, or until stew has thickened.

Let stew cool and pair with your favourite starch.

Enjoy!

Homestyle Carnitas

Ingredients:

½ kg Butcher Block minced pork

2 tablespoons Private Label Pork Chop & Roast Rub (or to taste)

1 teaspoon olive oil

¼ cup water

8 tortillas

Method:

Heat olive oil in large skillet, add minced pork and cook until it starts to brown.

Stir in seasoning and water. Cook until the liquid evaporates and pork is cooked through. Serve pork atop warm tortillas and load tacos with your choice of our suggested toppings:

Shredded cabbage

Sour cream

Guacamole

Onions

Tomatoes

Salsa

Pineapple