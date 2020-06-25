On the Menu @ Butcher Block — June 25

Don't be intimidated by pork, says Butcher Block Master Meat Crafter Gregory Burrowes. It's easier than it looks, worth the effort and tastes great when done right. Pork chops — thick or thin, bone-in or boneless — are cut from meat perpendicular to the spine, often from the loin.

How to cook pork chops: They are a high-heat, fry or grill kind of meat. Pork chops from the shoulder end are fattier than from the loin end. If you have chops from the shoulder end, they're great for slow roasting or lower, longer grill cooking. This way you render all the fat. Pork fat is super-delicious, but if it's not rendered all the way through, it doesn't have a good texture and the flavour isn't as good.

Thursday Food shares four easy pork chops recipes.

Easy Honey Garlic Pork Chops

Easy Honey Garlic Pork Chops made simple, with the most amazing and addictive four-ingredient honey garlic sauce that is so good you'll want it on everything!

Ingredients:

4 pork chops, bone in or out

Salt and pepper, to season

1 tsp garlic powder

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp unsalted butter

6 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup water (or chicken broth)

2 tbsp rice wine vinegar (or apple cider vinegar, or any white vinegar)

Method:

Preheat oven broiler (or grill) on medium-high heat. Season chops with salt, pepper and garlic powder just before cooking.

Heat oil in a pan or skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Sear chops on both sides until golden and cooked through (about 4-5 minutes each side). Transfer to a plate; set aside.

Reduce heat to medium. Melt butter in the same pan, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Sauté garlic until fragrant (about 30 seconds). Add the honey, water and vinegar. Increase heat to medium-high and continue to cook until the sauce reduces down and thickens slightly (about 3-4 minutes), while stirring occasionally.

Add pork back into the pan, baste generously with the sauce and broil/grill for 1-2 minutes, or until edges are slightly charred.

Garnish with parsley and serve over vegetables, rice, pasta or with a salad.

Smothered Pork Chops

Smothered Pork Chops seared and cooked in a rich onion gravy are delicious and easy dinner recipe-perfect for any night of the week! You can serve them with anything... think: Mashed potatoes or white rice to soak up the delicious sauce... or roasted veggies to make a complete meal!

Ingredients

Pork chops:

1 lb (500g) bone-in pork chops, about 3/4-1 inch thick.

1/2 tbsp onion powder

1/2 tbsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp cayenne

1 tsp seasoning salt

1/2 tsp fresh cracked black pepper

2 tsp olive oil

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 tbsp unsalted butter

2 tbsp olive oil

For gravy:

1 tbsp unsalted butter

1 large onion, thinly sliced

Pinch of salt

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp fresh chopped thyme

1/2 cup chicken broth, divided

3/4 cup buttermilk or heavy cream

Chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, for garnish

Method:

For pork chops

Pat the pork chops dry with paper towels to remove any moisture. Season pork chops with garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne, seasoning salt, pepper and 2 teaspoons olive oil.

Dredge each chop in the flour; shake off the excess and keep the remaining flour.

Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil and 2 tablespoons of butter in a skillet or pan over medium heat. When hot, fry the pork chops in a single layer on each side until golden browned, about 3-4 minutes per side.

Remove pork chops from the pan and keep warm.

For gravy

In the same pan, heat 1 tablespoon of butter over medium heat.

Add in sliced onions and add a pinch of salt. Cook while stirring occasionally, until soft and caramelized, about 10 minutes. (Add in 1 tablespoon of the chicken broth if the pan becomes too dry.)

Add the garlic and thyme; cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds.

Add 2 tablespoons of the remaining flour to the pan. Mix the flour into the onions and cook to dissolve, about 2 minutes.

Pour in the chicken broth, scraping up the browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Let the liquid reduce and thicken slightly, about 2 minutes.

Whisk in the buttermilk (or cream) and simmer for 1-2 minutes until thick and creamy.

Return the pork chops to the pan. Coat them in the sauce and let simmer until the pork is completely cooked through, about 5 minutes (or until the pork is cooked to your desired doneness). (The sauce will continue to thicken due the coating on the pork. If too thick, add a little cream or broth to thin out until reaching your desired consistency.)

Taste test and season with salt and pepper, if needed. Garnish with the chopped parsley before serving. Serve warm.

Sweet and Sour Pork

A classic Chinese sweet and sour pork stir-fry recipe made with juicy pieces of pork tenderloin, bell peppers, onion, and pineapple.

Ingredients:

For Sweet and Sour Sauce

1/2 cup honey

6 tbsp rice vinegar

4 tsp soy sauce

3 tbsp tomato paste

1 tbsp cornstarch

2 tbsp water

For pork

1 1/2 lb pork tenderloin cut into 1-inch cubes

1 teaspoon kosher salt divided

1/2 tsp black pepper divided

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/3 cup cornstarch

2 large eggs

2 cups plus 1 tablespoon vegetable oil for frying

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 cup chopped white onions 3/4-inch sized pieces

1 cup chopped red bell pepper 3/4-inch sized pieces

1 cup chopped green bell pepper 3/4-inch sized pieces

1 cup pineapple chunks 3/4-inch sized pieces

2 tbsp sliced green onion

1/2 tsp sesame seeds

Method:

In a medium-sized bowl combine sweet and sour sauce ingredients, honey, rice vinegar, soy sauce, and tomato paste. Set aside.

In a small bowl combine the cornstarch and water.

Season pork with ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper.

In a shallow dish mix together flour and ⅓ cup cornstarch.

In a separate shallow dish add eggs and whisk.

Batter each piece of pork by coating it with the flour mixture, then dip in the whisked egg, then a final coat in the flour mixture.

In a wok or medium-sized pan, heat 2 cups of oil over medium-high heat. Once the oil reaches 350°F (177°C), work in 2 to 3 batches, adding the battered pork and frying until golden brown and pork is cooked through, about 5 to 7 minutes.

Transfer pork to a sheet pan and drain on paper towels. Fry the next batch.

Discard the oil from wok and carefully wipe the inside of the pan with paper towels to clean.

Heat wok over medium-high heat and add in 1 tablespoon oil.

Once the oil is hot add the garlic and onions, stir-fry for 30 seconds.

Add in the red and green bell peppers, and stir-fry for 1 minute.

Add in the pineapple and stir-fry for 1 minute.

Add in the pork and the sweet and sour sauce, stir to combine and allow the sauce to come to a boil.

Stir the cornstarch slurry and then add it to the pan, stirring constantly until the sauce thickens, 60 seconds. Mix the ingredients with the sauce to coat the pork.

Garnish the sweet and sour pork with green onions and sesame seeds and serve over rice.

Sticky Chinese BBQ Pork Belly Ribs (Char Siu)

Ingredients:

1/3 cup hoisin sauce

1/3 cup soy sauce

2 tbsp Chinese Shaoxing wine (rice vinegar or a dry sherry can be used instead)

2 tbsp honey

2 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp minced garlic

3/4 tsp red food colouring (optional for that beautiful red colour)

1 ⁄2 tsp Chinese five-spice powder

6 pork belly/spare ribs

1 shallot, to garnish

Method:

Combine hoisin sauce, soy sauce, wine, honey, sugar, garlic, colouring (if using) and spice powder in a shallow bowl. Whisk well to combine. Pour half of the sauce into a jug and reserve for later. Add the pork into the bowl with the remaining sauce. Rotate to cover completely and marinate in the refrigerator for 1-3 hours, or cover and refrigerate overnight for best results.

After marinading, preheat oven to grill/broil settings on medium heat (176°C/350°F). Drain pork and discard the marinade. Line a baking pan with baking/parchment paper or aluminium foil. Place pork onto pan and grill/broil for 30 minutes on one side, basting two or three times with the reserved marinade. Rotate with tongs and baste again with the marinade twice again while grilling/broiling.

Remove from oven and allow to cool.

If you like additional glaze, combine all of the (extra) glaze ingredients into a small saucepan. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and allow to simmer for about 5-8 minutes until the sauce has thickened (keep your eye on it as it can burn easily if the heat is too high). Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly.

Cut pork into thick slices to serve. Serve over steamed rice and/or vegetables with the extra glaze.

Recipes from: www.cafedelites.com