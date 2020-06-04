On the Menu @ Butcher Block

This week Thursday Food shares recipes from Master Meat Crafter Gregory Burrowes: Beef Lasagne, The Master Meat Crafter's Perfect New York Strip, Garlic Herb Steak with Blackberry Sauce, Pan Seared Mahi Mahi with Tropical Coleslaw, and Jamaican-Style Curry Mutton.

Beef Lasagne

Ingredients:

1 lb ground beef

1 small onion, diced

2 tbsp oregano, dried

1/2 tsp salt or to taste

1/2 tsp pepper or to taste

24 oz marinara sauce (1 jar/680 g)

1 cup water

15 oz ricotta cheese

2 eggs

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

12 lasagne noodles

2 cups mozzarella cheese, shredded

Method:

Preheat oven to 375°F.

In a saucepan or skillet, cook the ground meat until it is no longer pink. Add chopped onion, 1 tbsp of the oregano, salt, pepper and continue cooking until onion is cooked through and translucent.

Add the marinara sauce to the skillet and the cup of water. Stir and bring to a boil. Remove from heat and set aside.

In a small bowl combine the ricotta cheese, 1 tbsp oregano, eggs, Parmesan cheese, salt and pepper. Mix well.

In a baking dish that's about 9×13 inches, start assembling your lasagne. I usually start with a couple ladles of the sauce at the bottom; this is especially necessary now that the noodles aren't cooked. Lay 3 lasagne noodles over the meat sauce. Next, layer with ricotta mixture and about 1/2 cup of the mozzarella cheese. Add another 3 lasagne noodles, meat mixture, ricotta mixture, mozzarella. Repeat until you have 4 layers of noodles, and end with ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese.

Bake in the oven for about an hour. It will take the entire hour for the noodles to cook. You may try with a fork to ensure noodles are cooked.

The Master Meat Crafter's Perfect New York Strip

Ingredients:

1 Butcher Block New York Strip

2 tsp Private Label Ultimate Steak Rub

1 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp butter, for cooking.

Method:

Using a fork, carefully tenderise your steak by piercing a few times on each side. Do not overdo!

Season room temperature steak with olive oil and Private Label Rub. Marinate for 10-25 minutes. Heat 1 tsp butter in a skillet, and cook the steak for 4-5 minutes on each side for medium rare.

Cook for longer if desired. Let steak cool before portioning.

Serve with your favourite sides.

Enjoy!

Garlic Herb Steak with Blackberry Sauce

Ingredients:

Steak:

1 kg of your favourite Butcher Block Steak

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp Private Label Ultimate Steak Rub

1 tbsp Private Label Rosemary, Basil and Thyme Seasoning

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp butter, for cooking

Blackberry Sauce:

2 cups fresh blackberries

2 tbsp dry red wine (pinot noir recommended)

1/2 tbsp honey

1/4 cup Private Label Mesquite BBQ Sauce

2 tbsp rice vinegar

Method:

Season steak with 1 tbsp olive oil, Private Label Rubs and Seasonings and minced garlic and marinate at room temperature.

Meanwhile, in a small pot, combine blackberries, red wine and honey. Bring mixture to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add rice wine vinegar and barbecue sauce to the pot and cook on a low heat for 20-30 minutes, or until reduced and thickened and set aside.

Heat butter in a skillet, and cook steak for 4-5 minutes each side, for medium rare. Cook for longer if desired.

Let cool before portioning. Serve with your favourite starchy sides and add blackberry sauce as desired.

Enjoy!

Pan Seared Mahi Mahi with Tropical Coleslaw

Ingredients:

Mahi Mahi:

2 8oz fillets Butcher Block Mahi Mahi

2 tsp Private Label Captain's Bay Seasoning

1 tsp brown sugar

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp butter, for cooking

Tropical Coleslaw:

1 cup cabbage, shredded

1 cup red cabbage, shredded

1 cup carrots, shredded,

1 cup sweet pepper, thinly sliced

1 cup pineapple, diced

1/2 cup scallions, sliced

2 tbsp lime juice

1 tbsp honey

1 glove garlic, minced

1 tsp olive oil

1/4 cup cilantro, finely chopped

Method:

Prepare coleslaw by combining lime juice, honey, garlic and olive oil in a bowl. Whisk together.

Place all other ingredients into a large bowl and mix well. Stir in the dressing, until all components are well covered and refrigerate.

Season dried mahi mahi fillets with Private Label Seasoning, brown sugar and olive oil.

Heat butter in a skillet and cook fillets over medium high heat for about 3 minutes on each side. Let cool and serve with tropical cole slaw.

Enjoy!

Jamaican-Style Curry Mutton

Ingredients:

1 kg Butcher Block boneless goat stew

2 tbsp vinegar

3 tbsp salt

3 cups water & 1 cup water

2 tsp Private Label Pork Chop & Roast Rub

2 tbsp minced garlic

3 scallions, sliced

1/2 Scotch bonnet, minced

2 tbsp finely grated fresh ginger

3 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp curry powder

1 large potato cubed

Method:

Combine the boneless goat stew with vinegar, salt and 3 cups water in a large bowl. Soak for 1 hour at room temperature. Wash meat thoroughly with cool water, squeezing liquid from each piece.

Season meat with Private Label Pork Chop and Roast Rub and 1 tbsp minced garlic.

Heat olive oil in a deep skillet. Add curry powder, 1 tbsp minced garlic and grated ginger. Cook on low heat until a paste is formed.

Add meat, scallion and pepper. Cook on medium heat for 10 minutes.

Add 1 cup water and potatoes. Simmer on low heat for 30-40 minutes, or until meat is cooked through and tender.

Let stew cool before portioning. Serve with your favourite rice dish.

Enjoy!

Recipes from https://butcherblockja.com