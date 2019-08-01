Celebrate Emancipendence with a Roast

Emancipendence week is upon us, and there's so much to get done before we host family and friends overseas and throw large backyard barbecues. We're planning numerous activities all while trying to remember the opening hours of our go-to grocery stores. Though the weekend may be frenzied and full of activity, the perfect dinner doesn't have to be. Cue: a delicious roast.

Whether you choose beef, lamb, pork or chicken, a good piece of roast meat is hard to beat. Nothing needs to be overly complicated or fancy, although a roast can either showcase your cookery skills or reveal that you should “pack your knives and go”.

When cooking roast beef start with an appropriate cut — the ideal ones being rib (on the bone or deboned and rolled), sirloin, top rump and fillet. Everyone has their favourite recipe but remember fresh herbs and liberal use of salt and pepper will ensure that your roast beef is a crowd-pleaser.

Roast lamb can be the crowning glory of your dinner table; however, a leg of lamb is equally impressive and delicious. Feel free to depart from convention and do something different. Use jerk seasoning or your favourite Private Label by Gregory Burrowes rub. And instead of mint jelly serve with pepper jelly or rosemary jus.

Pork works well with a plethora of flavour profiles, and your roast pork does not have to be boring. Whatever seasoning or spices you use ensure to transform the skin into tasty crackling. This will be a crunchy treat for your guests and is a technique that shows just how much of a great cook you are. Whether you choose to tackle porchetta or simply do a loin, you can't go wrong with a good piece of pork.

We have so many options when it comes to cooking a whole chicken, but is there anything more delicious than roast chicken? Try bringing the bird and then stuff its cavity with herbs and orange wedges for deliciously moist, fragrant and tasty chicken. You'll easily convert those people who vow that they don't like white meat because it's too dry.

Anchoring the perfect piece of roast meat is a velvety gravy — a proper gravy that is. A few tricks go into making the perfect gravy. However, starting with pan juices, using stock, not water and a bit of wine, will ensure that you have a tasty product with which to smother your roasted meats.

So, this Emancipendence week add a showstopper to your dinner table with an impressive roast. Delight your family and guests by thinking outside the box when it comes to flavours and side dishes. Don't count on leftover as your guests will definitely have seconds and thirds.

Please note that Butcher Block Gourmet store will be closed from Thursday, August 1 to Tuesday, August 6. We will reopen on Wednesday, August 7 at 10:00 am.

Photos: Pinterest, Serious Eats & Chris Court