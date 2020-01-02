Celebrating A New Year

Thursday Food extends New Year celebrations courtesy of award-winning chef Celeste Gordon

Rosemary Garlic Roasted Lamb

Ingredients:

1 7-lb leg of lamb, fat trimmed

8 garlic cloves

1 tbsp salt

4 tbsps chopped fresh rosemary

1 tsp black pepper

3 tbsps olive oil

Method:

In a mini food processor, combine all of the ingredients except the lamb and process to a paste. Rub paste all over the lamb. It should be marinated for at least three hours or, for best results, left overnight in the fridge to be marinated.

When ready to roast the leg of lamb, preheat oven to 400°F for 15 minutes. Put lamb in a lightly oiled roasting pan and then put in the centre of the oven. Roast at 400°F for half-an-hour, then turn down the oven to 350°F. Cover with foil and continue to roast for an hour to an hour and 20 minutes, depending on how well done you prefer your meat. Once the meat is done, remove it from the oven and let it rest for 20 minutes before slicing.

Yield: 12 people

Potatoes with Creamy Leek Sauce

Ingredients:

3 lbs Irish potato

2 oz butter

1 leek, cut off dark green parts, white and light green parts halved lengthwise and cut in half circles, soak in water to remove any dirt then drain.

1 tsp garlic, minced

2 cups heavy cream

Salt/pepper to taste

Method:

Clean the potatoes by using a brush to scrape the dirt on the outside of the potato.

Cube the potatoes and place in a pot of salted water and boil till the potatoes are fork tender.

Drain the potatoes in a colander and set aside.

In a separate sauce pan on medium heat, put in the butter, add the leeks and sauté till they become soft and tender.

Add the garlic and pour in the cream and let the mixture come to a boil.

Season with the salt and pepper.

Put the potatoes in a serving dish and cover with the leek sauce and serve.

Yield: 12 people

Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Pumpkin and Cranberries

Ingredients:

2 lbs pumpkin, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes

2 lbs brussel sprouts, trimmed and halved

4 tbsps olive oil, plus more as needed

Salt/pepper to taste

1 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup feta

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

On a large baking sheet, toss the cubed pumpkin with about 1-2 tablespoons olive oil, salt and black pepper to taste.

Use two sheet pans if needed to avoid overcrowding the pan. Overcrowding leads to steaming instead of roasting.

On another large baking sheet, toss the brussel sprouts with about 1-2 tablespoons olive oil, salt and black pepper to taste. Place the brussel sprouts flat side down.

Roast the pumpkin and brussel sprouts for about 25 minutes or till they can be stuck through with a fork.

Remove from the oven and let them cool.

In a large serving bowl, toss the roasted pumpkin, roasted brussel sprouts, and the dried cranberries with some fresh herbs and then top with the feta.

Yield: 12 people

Chicken and Spinach Wellington

Ingredients:

6 each boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Salt/pepper to taste

3 tbsps olive oil

5 oz butter

9 oz cream cheese, softened

3 cups frozen spinach, thawed

6 cloves garlic, minced

2 eggs, beaten

3 sheets puff pastry defrosted

Method:

Season the chicken breasts with salt, pepper and three cloves of garlic.

Cut the chicken breast in half, making sure to make an even cut.

Preheat a frying pan over medium-high heat.

Add the olive oil and brown the chicken breasts on both sides.

Set the chicken breasts aside to cool.

Preheat oven to 425°F.

Squeeze the liquid out of the defrosted frozen spinach.

Combine the softened cream cheese in a bowl with the spinach and the other three cloves of garlic. Season with salt and pepper.

Roll out puff pastry to a 12-inch by 12-inch square.

Cut the pastry into four equal 6-inch squares.

Spread a quarter of the spinach mixture in the centre of each square of puff pastry.

Place a chicken breast on top of each pile of spinach.

Fold the puff pastry up around the chicken, pinching the seams shut.

Place the seam side down on a baking sheet and brush the outside of the dough with the egg wash.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until puff pastry is browned and chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165°F.

Yield: 12 people