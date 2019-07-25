Celebrating Bastille Day
Bar None
If there is one event not to miss in Paris, it is the French national holiday — Bastille Day, celebrated annually on July 14. This festive occasion brings people together and offers two days of exceptional entertainment: a military parade, public dances at local fire stations, an outdoor operatic concert, and most of all, breathtaking fireworks. Every year, this world-class fireworks display is eagerly awaited. For 30 minutes, the Eiffel Tower becomes the focus of a magical sound and light show — a dazzling sight for children and adults, Parisians and visitors. On Saturday, July 13, we were invited to share in the celebration here in Jamaica at the French Embassy, under the patronage of Ambassador to France Denys Wibaux. While the Jamaican celebrations differ from what was experienced in Paris, we were still delighted to share and experience the significance of this event with the French expats and other members of the diplomatic community. As is customary, French brands distributed in Jamaica participated by the displaying and serving (as applicable) their respective portfolios. The French wines and spirits visibly displayed were Moët-Hennessy, distributed by J Wray & Nephew Limited, and Château de Berne/Provence Rose Group, distributed by Harbour Wines, a division of GraceKennedy Limited.
