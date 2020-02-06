Celebrating Donna Noble's new cookbook: My Goodness! Greens — Grow Gather Cook Create Eat

Donna Noble's book, My Goodness! Greens , is a collection of whole food salads and green recipes inspired by her organic farm in the Blue Mountains of Jamaica. With over 80 recipes, beautiful food photography by Robyn Noble, and cultivation tips for growing your very own organic garden, the 160 pages is more than just a cookbook. Freshly grown leafy greens and herbs are combined with a wide variety of spices and wholesome ingredients from her homeland and other cultures, to create salads and green meals with oomph!

You'll also see recipes for dips, spreads, dressings and drinks; instructions for making nut milk and labneh to sprouting your own beans and grains. Traditional and modern growing and cooking methods are suggested for best nutrition, while being mindful of the fragile balance of nature.

A set decorator and food stylist for films and television commercials, Noble started out in 1974 producing commercials and documentaries with her husband Paul. Living in the country all her married life fed her passion for a more meaningful connection to food and nature. In 1994, Noble opened Woodford Market Garden, an organic farm in the Blue Mountains. Working with her rural community, they implemented organic farming techniques, and introduced the first certified organic salad blend to the Jamaican market. They organised workshops and school visits and used the farm as a model to train farmers in healthier and more sustainable farming practices. The farm is now operated as a community group continuing the same organic methods successfully developed at Woodford.

The book combines Noble's love of organic farming, with the arts of food styling and set decorating in one delicious project.

The recipes will satisfy most dietary lifestyles including raw, vegan, vegetarian and flexitarian alike while encouraging readers to grow, gather, cook, create, eat!

My Goodness! Greens: (ISBN 978-976-8277-67-1) is available at The Craft Cottage in Village Plaza; Liguanea Drug and Garden Centre, Liguanea Plaza, and will soon be available at bookshops and gift stores islandwide, or direct from the author: contact Donna Noble at e-mail: gmygoodness@gmail.com

