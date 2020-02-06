Celebrating Donna Noble's new cookbook: My Goodness! Greens — Grow Gather Cook Create Eat
Donna Noble's book, My Goodness! Greens , is a collection of whole food salads and green recipes inspired by her organic farm in the Blue Mountains of Jamaica. With over 80 recipes, beautiful food photography by Robyn Noble, and cultivation tips for growing your very own organic garden, the 160 pages is more than just a cookbook. Freshly grown leafy greens and herbs are combined with a wide variety of spices and wholesome ingredients from her homeland and other cultures, to create salads and green meals with oomph!
You'll also see recipes for dips, spreads, dressings and drinks; instructions for making nut milk and labneh to sprouting your own beans and grains. Traditional and modern growing and cooking methods are suggested for best nutrition, while being mindful of the fragile balance of nature.
A set decorator and food stylist for films and television commercials, Noble started out in 1974 producing commercials and documentaries with her husband Paul. Living in the country all her married life fed her passion for a more meaningful connection to food and nature. In 1994, Noble opened Woodford Market Garden, an organic farm in the Blue Mountains. Working with her rural community, they implemented organic farming techniques, and introduced the first certified organic salad blend to the Jamaican market. They organised workshops and school visits and used the farm as a model to train farmers in healthier and more sustainable farming practices. The farm is now operated as a community group continuing the same organic methods successfully developed at Woodford.
The book combines Noble's love of organic farming, with the arts of food styling and set decorating in one delicious project.
The recipes will satisfy most dietary lifestyles including raw, vegan, vegetarian and flexitarian alike while encouraging readers to grow, gather, cook, create, eat!
My Goodness! Greens: (ISBN 978-976-8277-67-1) is available at The Craft Cottage in Village Plaza; Liguanea Drug and Garden Centre, Liguanea Plaza, and will soon be available at bookshops and gift stores islandwide, or direct from the author: contact Donna Noble at e-mail: gmygoodness@gmail.com
Visit facebook page fb,me/my goodness greens @mygoodnessgreens
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy