Celebrating National Rum Day
Bar None
On Sunday, August 16, we paused to celebrate our own Jamaican spirit in the form of National Rum Day. The afternoon was dotted with showers of blessings and all roads led to the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel for the rum-filled celebration. The Rum People gathered from their origins in Clarendon (Monymusk Plantation Rums), St Catherine (Worthy Park Estate) and Trelawny (Hampden Estate) in unison to celebrate the star of the evening – Jamaican Rum. The celebration included a rum-paired three-course menu ably executed by the banqueting team of the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel.
Rummy cheers to the 2020 National Rum Day celebration!
Readers' Grapevine Club: If you are new to wines and want to join us on our wine discovery, then this is for you. On the third Thursday of each month, I will highlight your feedback on our grape variety/vine of the month. For September, we will focus on the great German Gewürztraminer varietal. Looking forward to your feedback and comments!
Readers' Feedback:
Extraordinary wonder and joy are interwoven through ordinary life, seek for them relentlessly. Please share with me your wines, spirits and cocktail experiences or comments on the above article at debbiansm@gmail.com, or follow me on IG @debbiansm #barnoneja.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy