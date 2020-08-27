Celebrating National Rum Day

On Sunday, August 16, we paused to celebrate our own Jamaican spirit in the form of National Rum Day. The afternoon was dotted with showers of blessings and all roads led to the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel for the rum-filled celebration. The Rum People gathered from their origins in Clarendon (Monymusk Plantation Rums), St Catherine (Worthy Park Estate) and Trelawny (Hampden Estate) in unison to celebrate the star of the evening – Jamaican Rum. The celebration included a rum-paired three-course menu ably executed by the banqueting team of the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel.

Rummy cheers to the 2020 National Rum Day celebration!

Readers' Grapevine Club: If you are new to wines and want to join us on our wine discovery, then this is for you. On the third Thursday of each month, I will highlight your feedback on our grape variety/vine of the month. For September, we will focus on the great German Gewürztraminer varietal. Looking forward to your feedback and comments!

