VIDEO: Christmas Hampers From Fromage Brasserie
“It's all about family and celebrating together this year in your own festive bubble,” shares Fromage Brasserie co-principal Lisa Gaye Chin as she puts the finishing touches to her opulent Christmas hamper. “We figured that Thursday Food readers would need a helping hand to take the load off around the kitchen and make it easier to spread an array of impressive fare.” She's guessed right!
Chin's Christmas Hamper allows you to either create a own customised table or incorporate a few international flavours to the traditionals. So, sprinkle heaps of oomph to your holiday dinner with help from the award-winning Fromage team.
Where there's good food there's wine and Chin loves to pour Champagne or Prosecco to add a little sparkle to the celebrations. Plus, a great full-bodied red like a Malbec to complement all the rich meats that tend to be on the table during the holidays.
Order your Christmas Hampers from December 17 to 20.
E-mail your orders to: fromagemarket@gmail.com or call 876-649-0820-1
