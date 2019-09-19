Classic Cocktails — Part 2

Last week we highlighted the top 10 classic cocktails that our international bartending community voted as their most popular. We round out this week by showcasing the remaining 10 cocktails that made the top 20 as reported by Drinks International .

Sazerac

A New Orleans classic invented by Antoine Peychaud in 1838 and named after his favourite brandy, Sazerac-de-Forge et Fils. American rye later replaced the brandy and a dash of absinthe was added for extra measure.

Mojito

The mojito was a favourite of renowned author Ernest Hemingway. To make the mojito, use two teaspoons of sugar, four lime wedges, 8-10 mint leaves. Muddle in two parts sparkling water. Add 1 1/2 oz clear rum, then fill with ice. Stir gently, then add a sprig of mint and wedge of lime for garnish.

Bloody Mary

A Bloody Mary is a vodka-soaked brunch cocktail. The drink is thought by some to facilitate in the recovery from a hangover at a faster pace. Some may question whether this really works, but either way, the Bloody Mary's popularity is unwavering.

Penicillin

We only have one man to thank for the Penicillin — Sam Ross. Make no mistake, we are referring to the cocktail, not the antibiotic! This Scotch cocktail has been ranked among the favourites of international bartenders. Other bartenders have experimented with rum, tequila and gin and had great results, but nothing beats the original Scotch recipe. Combine blended Scotch whisky (Chivas Regal works well), fresh lemon juice. 3/4-ounce honey syrup, 3 slices fresh ginger and a single malt Scotch such as the Glenlivet.

Gin Fizz

'Fizz' was first referenced in the Jerry Thomas Bartenders' Guide (1887 edition), which included six recipes. The Gin Fizz is the most popular of the fizz family and contains gin, lemon juice and sugar, topped with carbonated water to create the fizz.

Rum Old Fashioned

Forget about rye or bourbon in this cocktail; it's all about the rum. This variation on an Old Fashioned uses two parts aged rum, two dashes Angostura bitters, one splash of water, one or two teaspoons of sugar, ice and garnish with an orange peel.

Corpse Reviver

Bartender Harry Craddock's Corpse Reviver is trending very well. Although the original recipe known as Corpse Reviver #1 uses cognac, calvados, brandy and vermouth, the Corpse Reviver #2 is just as popular. Use equal parts of gin, lemon juice, Cointreau, Lillet Blanc and a dash of absinthe.

Dark 'N' Stormy

A Dark 'n' Stormy is a highball cocktail made with dark rum and ginger beer served over ice and garnished with a slice of lime. Lime juice and simple syrup are also frequently added. This drink is very similar to the Moscow mule except that the Dark 'n' Stormy has dark rum instead of vodka. The Dark 'n' Stormy cocktail might only have two ingredients but to be classed under the original name it must use Black Seal rum by Gosling's. In the United States, the name has been a registered trademark of Gosling Brothers since 1991.

Clover Club

The Clover Club cocktail consists of gin, lemon juice, raspberry syrup, and an egg white. The egg white is not added for the purpose of giving the drink flavour, but rather acts as an emulsifier. Thus, when the drink is shaken the characteristic foamy head is formed. This classic has been around since pre-Prohibition and was named after a men's club in Philadelphia. Despite being very popular in its heyday, it lost its appeal and was eventually forgotten about due to its lengthy preparation and use of raw eggs. But, times have changed, and the Clover Club is once more regaining its popularity.

Boulevardier

Referenced occasionally as Negroni's American Cousin, the Boulevardier is a whisky classic created by Erskine Gwynne, an American writer in the 1920s. The Boulevardier was named after his Parisian monthly magazine of the same name. You can use bourbon or rye, Campari, sweet vermouth and garnish with an orange peel or cherry.