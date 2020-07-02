Connecting Wines To Wellness

The consumption of wines continues to evolve and increasingly individual across all socio-economic groups have become intrigued by this beverage. I can recall years ago, when wines were stored at the customer service desk at the supermarkets and those on shelves were limited to wines from Germany. I am not certain you can relate but my favourites at that time were the Blue Nun Gewürztraminer and other brands like Riunite and Canei! Our wine exposure has certainly changed for the better in terms of knowledge and taste, as today, I see aisles and aisles of wines which reflect a significant increase in wine consumption. I am not surprised, as increasingly, we are exposed to wines via cable television or through the novelty of Netflix . A few weeks ago, the Netflix series Uncorked was the number 1 trending movie!

When wine is consumed in moderation, it can in fact be beneficial beyond just making one feel happy and/or relaxed. Several studies appear to be reinforcing the point that once consumed in moderate doses, wine can in fact be beneficial. Usually, red wines are perceived to have more wellness appeal as a result of the process of extracting not just the colour from the grape berry but also the antioxidants. A glass of wine is adequate and can be considered moderate. Let me hasten to qualify what I mean by 'a glass of wine' because if you are like some of my friends, one of their wine glasses could be large enough to hold a half bottle. One glass of wine measures approximately 5 ounces. An average bottle of wine contains 750ml or 25 ounces. Therefore, we are able to obtain 5 glasses of wine from a standard 750ml bottle. I will also hasten to add that I have not checked with any medical personnel to confirm the validity of these proposed health benefits, but in the event that you have doubts, it is always wise to consult your own medical representative.

10 Benefits of Drinking Wine

1. Provides Antioxidants

Wine is full of antioxidants that attack free radicals. When choosing your wine for this purpose, choose a white wine.

2. Boosts the Immune System Moderate wine consumption can boost the immune system. However, be warned, do not get carried away as overconsumption can lead to negative effects, ultimately defeating the purpose of boosting the immune system.

3. Increases Bone Density

As we get older, our bones become more brittle. Of course, drinking milk increases calcium levels. However, a glass of red wine (usually high in silicon) may be great for bone mineral density.

4. May Reduce Chances of a Stroke Moderate consumption of wine can prevent the blood from clotting. Wine (red wine) acts as a natural blood thinner. Be careful, as heavy wine consumption may have the opposite effect resulting in higher risks of a stroke.

5. May Reduce the Risk of Heart Disease Tannins found in red wines contain procyanidins: phenols which neutralise free radicals.

6. May Lower Cholesterol

Be sure to have your grain cereals in the mornings and a glass of red wine at nights. Those procyanidins in red wine that promote a healthy heart also aid in lowering cholesterol.

7. May Reduce the Risk of Type II Diabetes Resveratrol (a polyphenol compound found in certain plants and in red wine that has antioxidant properties and has been investigated for possible anti-carcinogenic effects) has been proven to improve sensibility to insulin. With insulin resistance contributing to Type II diabetes risk, a nice glass of wine makes the list of things you can enjoy.

8. May Reduce Cancer Risks In the fight against cancer, wine may be on your side. The antioxidants are said to combat free radicals that allow cancer cells to thrive. A glass of cabernet sauvignon is recommended.

9. Improves Cognitive Function

The chemicals found in red wine prevent the brain's neurons from dying off. As a result, it protects the brain from dementia, while slowing the onset of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease.

10. Promotes Longevity

Evidenced from the Mediterranean diet and lifestyle to include not only olive oil and vegetables but also wine. There is something magical inside the daily glass of wine that increases your life span. That magical thing is resveratrol!

If you have never had a glass of wine before, then no problem. However, for those of us who are already enjoying this fermented product, let us do so moderately to ensure our continued good health, wellness, and hopefully wealth. Be reminded that you must be 18 years and older to consume alcohol. Please drink responsibly.Cheers!

Readers' Feedback:

Debbian Spence-Minott

An Alumna of the US Sommelier Association

CEO of the Academy of Bartending, Spirits & Wines

President, Jamaica Union of Bartenders and Mixologists (JUBAM) Limited

Marketing Studies Lecturer – The University of Technology, Jamaica