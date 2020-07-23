Cooking Beef Tenderloin to Perfection

Beef Tenderloin is the perfect cut for any celebration and is one of the tenderest, richest cuts of beef. It doesn't require much in the way of spicing or sauces because the meat shines on its own.

Thursday Food, with the help of Butcher Block Master Meat Crafter Gregory Burrowes, shares tips for cooking the perfect beef tenderloin roast, along with three recipes.

How to Cook Beef Tenderloin Roasts

There's more than one way to cook that whole beef tenderloin (aka tenderloin roast). When handling the whole tenderloin, or at least multiple pounds, Thursday Food suggests roasting it in the oven or grilling over indirect heat.

How Long to Cook Beef Tenderloin Roasts

As you might have guessed, knowing how long to cook beef tenderloin is key. For roasts that are 2 to 3 pounds, roast at 425°F for 35 to 40 minutes for medium-rare, and 45 to 50 minutes for medium doneness. For tenderloin roasts weighing 4 to 5 pounds, roast at 425°F for 50 to 60 minutes for medium-rare, and 60 to 70 minutes for medium.

Keep in mind that these beef tenderloin cooking times might vary slightly depending on your oven. The best way to know you're cooking beef tenderloin to the desired doneness is to use a meat thermometer by inserting an oven-going thermometer into the thickest part of the roast. When the thermometer reads 135°F, your roast will be medium-rare; when it reads 150°F, your tenderloin will be medium.

How to Grill Beef Tenderloin Roasts

Grilled beef tenderloin will be just as tender as roasted, with the added deliciousness of smoky flavours from the grill. Here's how to do it:

Prepare your charcoal or gas grill for indirect heat using a drip pan. Test for medium-high heat above the drip pan.

Medium-high heat on your grill is 375°F to 400°F, or when you can hold your hand close to cooking level for 3 seconds or less.

Place the beef tenderloin, fat side up, on the grill rack over the drip pan.

Cover and grill: 45 minutes to 1 hour for a 2- to 3-pound roast (135°F medium-rare) and 1 hour to 1 hour and 15 minutes for a 4-to-5-pound roast (135°F medium-rare).

Cover with foil and let stand 15 minutes before slicing. The temperature of the meat will rise 10°F during the standing time.

Coffee-Crusted Beef Tenderloin

Ingredients:

Non-stick cooking spray

2 tablespoons finely ground coffee beans

1 tablespoon packed brown sugar

1 ½ teaspoons garlic powder

1 ½ teaspoons paprika

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

¾ teaspoon ground black pepper

A 4-pound, centre-cut beef tenderloin roast

Method:

Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with heavy foil. Place a rack in the pan and coat with cooking spray; set pan aside. For rub, in a small bowl stir together ground coffee, brown sugar, garlic powder, paprika, salt, and pepper; set aside.

Trim fat from meat. Place meat on the rack in the prepared baking pan. Sprinkle coffee mixture evenly over top and sides of meat; rub in and press lightly with your fingers.

Insert an oven-going meat thermometer into centre of meat. Roast, uncovered, for 50 to 60 minutes or until the meat thermometer registers 135°F for medium-rare. Remove from oven.

Cover meat with foil; let stand for 15 minutes before slicing. (Temperature of the meat after standing should be 145°F.) Cut meat into 1/2-inch-thick slices.

Garlic Brown Butter Roasted Beef Tenderloin

Ingredients:

1 (5-to-6-pound) beef tenderloin

2 teaspoons table salt

2 teaspoons black pepper

1 teaspoon white pepper

1/2 cup unsalted butter

4 cloves garlic

Method:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Heat a heavy 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat.

Cut roast in half if necessary to fit in a 12-inch skillet. One half of the roast should have a thinner end that tapers off. Fold the thin end up against the rest of the roast and use kitchen twine to tie it together, creating an even thickness in the roast. Season the roast generously with salt, black pepper, and white pepper.

Sear the roast in the heavy skillet on all 4 sides until browned, about 3 to 4 minutes per side.

Transfer to a roasting pan or 9x13 pan and roast in the preheated oven until desired doneness is reached, 120-125 degrees for medium-rare, about 30 minutes. Let meat rest, covered loosely with aluminum foil, for 10 minutes before serving.

While meat is resting melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Once butter melts, add in whole garlic cloves. Continue to cook over medium heat until butter begins to bubble and foam, stirring constantly. The colour of the butter will begin to change. As soon as it gets close to reaching a dark golden brown, remove from heat and pour into a heat-safe container. Remove garlic cloves.

Slice the roast into 1/2-inch to 3/4-inch slices and drizzle with brown butter. Serve immediately.

Peppercorn Roasted Beef Tenderloin

Ingredients:

1 whole beef tenderloin, trimmed of all visible fat

Kosher salt

2 teaspoons sugar

1/2 cup tri-colour peppercorns, crushed with a rolling pin

1 stick butter

2 cloves garlic, crushed

Method:

Preheat the oven to 475 degrees F.

Place the tenderloin on a roasting rack. Sprinkle generously with kosher salt and sugar, which will deepen the savoury flavours.

Press the crushed peppercorns all over the surface of the meat. Insert a meat thermometer and place in the oven until the beef registers 120 to 125 degrees F for medium-rare/rare. Beef will probably cook in 20 to 25 minutes depending on its temp before it goes in the oven.

While the meat is roasting, melt the butter with the garlic in a small skillet, and allow the butter to slightly brown. Remove the garlic and discard.

Remove the meat when it's done and pour the garlic butter over gently (it should sizzle when it hits the meat). Cover the meat loosely with foil and allow to rest for 10 minutes before slicing.

Information from: www.bhg.com and thestayathomechef.com