Counting Down To Christmas With... The Best Dressed Chicken, Hamilton's Smokehouse and Top Chefs

This Christmas doesn't have to be any less special as families explore new ways to be together. Chefs Jacqui Tyson, Theo Smith of Great House Caterers, Alex D-Great and Dave Paul have curated exceptional catering menus that fully answer the perennial question: “What will I serve this Christmas?” Says Avadaugn Sinclair, regional marketing manager, The Best Dressed Chicken, “Each of these chefs has brilliantly considered the opportunity that comes with the more intimate celebrations most people will have this year. We know that the catering and events industry took a huge hit and we are proud to partner with these chefs as they work to end the year on a positive note. This is also a big win for families and individuals who wish to right-size their holidays and let someone else do the cooking.”

Early out of the starting blocks is Jacqui Tyson with two classics: The Best Dressed Chicken Roaster, this time roasted with thyme, and The Best Dressed Chicken Ham infused with star anise and cinnamon. “I do comfort food, and heaven knows we need a lot of comfort right now. My customers are thrilled that I'm doing this, and the orders have been steady. It's exciting, actually,” says Tyson.

Greathouse Caterers principal Theo Smith is just as chuffed about the holidays. “Usually we would be booked to the hilt with events, but we've pivoted to personalising our offerings so that every house can be a Great House.” In addition to his much-loved curry goat, Smith has a host of offerings that include The Best Dressed Chicken in both Mango Jerk and Rum barbecue-style.

Chef Dave Paul mixes his menu with some global influences like a seafood boil featuring Hamilton's Smokehouse Jerk Sausage, and there is an Oxtail Lasagne and The Best Dressed Chicken Sorrel Cranberry Roast. “I like that my customers are looking for some flights of fancy; it challenges me to explore new influences,” says Paul.

Alex D-Great meanwhile says he enjoyed developing his menu for the holidays. “I just thought of all the foods that I enjoy: A great roast chicken, a show-stopping ham, and then I added the other elements like the scampi, and mac and cheese that is big on flavour and texture. One thing is sure, for anyone who orders my menu, Christmas is going to be great,” he says with a sly grin.

There is a menu for every taste and interest, and you can even order for delivery to multiple locations, so that if you are meeting online, you can still have that special camaraderie of everyone enjoying the same meal. Now that's a delicious sign of the times!