Culinary Heroine: Claudette Tenn

If the novel coronavirus complete with masks, hand sanitisers and physical distancing are now par for the course, then comfort food has been elevated to extraordinary levels with the seasoning hands of the award-winning culinary gem Claudette Tenn. No surprise, really, for those in the know. It is around Tenn's wooden tables, in between sips of Red Stripe Beer, white overproof rum or coconut water that many a diplomat and visiting executive has been introduced to the best local, traditional fare by fiercely proud Jamaicans. Tenn never disappoints. From oxtail to lobster, chicken, steamed or escoveitch fish and the ever-present curry mutton, with sides of shelly rice and peas and plantains, M10 remains, thankfully, both familiar and solid in a world constantly grappling with change.

As we ready to celebrate our heroes this weekend, Thursday Food takes you into the kitchen where comforting fare matters and the best curry goat is made and served with cups of fluffy white rice or rice and peas.

“Maybe M10 has the best rice and peas because people always request it with curried goat,” Tenn opines. “The best way to enjoy our curry goat is with rice and peas, fried ripe plantains, and a few slices of avocado pear.”

With everything cooked from scratch each day and Tenn's customised mélange of seasonings, it's futile trying to get her to reveal the contents but, suffice it to say, it's an integral part of what keeps patrons wanting more.

M10 Bar & Grill

6 Vineyard Rd, Kingston 3

Opening Hours:

Mon-Sunday 11:00 am-6:30 pm

For Heroes' weekend

Sunday & Monday

9:00 am-2:00 pm

Tel# 876 930-2112/876 930 2067/ 876-414 0462