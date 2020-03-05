Débè & Ohran Interpret Tapas

Foodie News... Foodie News... Foodie News...

Cutting Edge Gourmet by Débè provided the tapas, CPJ the wines, Gillian Chen the décor, while Nicholas Graskof and Almando Douglas delivered the classical music. The cool climes of Mandeville provided, once again, the perfect backdrop. Thursday Food shares the menu offerings:

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT