Dare. Win. Celebrate

GH MUMM CHAMPAGNE MOMENTS WITH USAIN BOLT



The first pages of the fabled Maison Mumm winemaking history were written long before 1827, its official founding date; the Mumm family, whose lineage includes barons and knights, dates back to the 12th century. Already in 1761, the family had launched a business as wine producers and merchants based in Cologne, Germany, under the name PA Mumm, after its owner Peter Arnold Mumm. The company owned large vineyards in the Rhine Valley, where it created its own wines. From the outset, quality was the watchword for the partners in this new entity formed in 1827, and it has remained so for all of their successors. This approach would be encapsulated in the motto penned by Georges Hermann Mumm: “Only the best”.

In 1876, Georges Hermann Mumm made a decision that would shape the destiny of his Champagne house. Paying tribute to his prestigious clients, he had the neck of every bottle of his Cuvée Brut decorated with a red silk ribbon. This decoration was inspired by the red sashes bestowed upon those distinguished individuals receiving the highest of French honours, the Ordre Royal et Militaire de Saint Louis and the Grand Cordon de la Légion d'Honneur. Beyond the visual strength of the Cordon Rouge, this decision firmly established Maison Mumm as an ambassador of the Champagne spirit, in due recognition of its accomplishments. Mumm Cordon Rouge has often been the choice of leading personalities when dining out or celebrating.

ONLY THE BEST

Based on our observations, and undoubtedly Bar None readers, you can concur, the partnership with our own Usain St Leo Bolt was perfectly aligned. Indeed, the best of both worlds! Bolt has brought such energy to this effervescent wine which no doubt contributed to the endearment of the brand. Dare I say it, but GH Mumm Champagne, or as many Jamaicans would say, “the Bolt Champagne”, is the hottest Champagne of the season! In July 2019, Bolt and his team unveiled the newest Champagne entrant to the Jamaican market — the Olympe Rosé at the Usain Bolt's Tracks and Records.

HOW IT BEGAN

Earlier this year, Pernod Ricard, the second largest wines and spirits company in the world and owners of the GH Mumm brand, released a new cuvée under its Mumm Champagne brand, created in collaboration with the house's Chief Entertainment Officer Bolt. Olympe Rosé sees the addition of a liqueur de dosage aged in Cognac barrels. Liqueur de dosage, which is added to Champagne before corking, consists of a mixture of sugar and the same wine as is in the bottle. The Champagne is said to reflect Bolt's preference for sweet Champagne. Mumm Olympe Rosé is characterised by the intensity of pinot noir, the signature grape variety of Maison Mumm.

BOLT/GH MUMM OLYMPE ROSÉ… TO THE WORLD

Last month, the legend sparkled with his bubbly libation in Melbourne Australia and Tokyo Japan. On November 7, in his role as chief entertainment officer, Bolt dazzled at the Melbourne Cup of Horseracing — a significant partnership for GH Mumm. On November 14, Bolt and his team then travelled to Tokyo to celebrate the launch of the Olympe Rosé. Nugent Walker, who leads Bolt's management team, said that “both events were successful”. Further, Walker added, “to see people all over the world enjoying the Olympe Rosé was a rewarding feeling”.

Readers' Feedback:

Debbian Spence-Minott

An Alumna of the US Sommelier Association

CEO of the Academy of Bartending, Spirits & Wines

President, Jamaica Union of Bartenders and Mixologists (JUBAM) Limited

Marketing Studies Lecturer – The University of Technology Jamaica