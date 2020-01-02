Best Dressed Chicken's 2020 Edition

The Best Dressed Chicken calendar is perhaps one of our most anticipated paper treats. The 2020 edition continues the tradition of telling food stories that are both inspirational and accessible. “We want everyone to live life deliciously, and that means making the most out of everyday meals,” said Avadaugn Sinclair, regional marketing manager, The Best Dressed Chicken. “We know that the calendar will inspire great experiences as people explore the foods and the ways they love to cook.”

