On The Front Line... Despite COVID-19, Island Grill Opens Another Location

Jaws dropped on Monday, May 18, when Island Grill opened its newest location at 91 King Street.

So why move forward with a grand opening at this time? Denise Dubuque-Lyn, chief operating officer, told Thursday Food , “Opening was a tough decision for us. With the landscape of the quick service restaurant (QSR) industry over the past two months, we found ourselves at a crossroads: Do we press pause or do we push forward? We decided to push forward. What we realised is that we were already invested. With the project almost at completion amidst the pandemic, it just made sense. Let's continue our plan, open our doors, and do what we do best, offer the downtown community a home-cooked meal with authentic Jamaican tastes, quick and friendly service from a family of amazing people. And that is exactly what we intend to do at this time.”

Days after the opening Thursday Food stopped by for lunch and observed the COVID-19 protocols — temperature checks, sanitation on entry and social distancing — being practised. The space was abuzz with activity as customers enjoyed lunch, takeout style.

Editor's Note: Island Grill, a brand under Chicken Mistress Ltd Management, is a multi-billion-dollar enterprise which operates 18 restaurants across Jamaica and 1 in Barbados, employing a team of over 850 members. Founded in 1991 by Thalia Lyn, Island Grill has transitioned into what we now know and love as one of the few authentic Jamaican quick service restaurants.

Island Grill King Street

91 King Street, Kingston

Opening Hours:

9:00 am - 6:00 pm daily