Hamilton's Deli Sandwich

Any good road trip deserves an artfully packed picnic basket. Just ask Lorraine Kemble and Lakesha Pitter, work pals who are now devoting time to doing outings across the island. “We're always on the road for work, so we have always had a long wish list of picnic-perfect places,” says Kemble, brand manager, The Best Dressed Chicken.“The last couple of months have reminded us to treasure simple pleasures and so for the rest of the summer, we've promised each other that our weekends will be dedicated to loving and rediscovering Jamaica.”

Pitter, brand manager, Reggae Jammin and Hamilton Smokehouse, is responsible for selecting each week's destination. “With me doing the driving and Lorraine Kemble doing the food, we're unstoppable,” she says.

As with any other endeavour, a well-executed picnic requires planning, and, of course, gear. “Food safety is job number one for us at work, and that also influenced what we do in our off time. The first rule of thumb for any picnic is to keep hot foods hot, and cold foods cold,” explains Kemble. “We invested in great airtight containers and coolers so whatever menu we decide for each trip, we are sure that our food will be kept at the correct temperature and safe to eat.”

Kemble recommends simple menus that can be assembled on uneven terrain. “Riversides and open fields don't usually have picnic benches and the like, so if you are going to be free-spirited about your trip, you can't get hung up by the absence of those conveniences,” she informs.

Choose dishes that travel well, and can be enjoyed without utensils even, like the Reggae Jammin Smoked Rotisserie Chicken Wrap. You'll also want to pack snacks like nuts and sliced fruit, as well as water. And don't forget to clean up. “It's our duty to leave the beauty spots as we've found them; make Jamaica, land we love, also the land we keep clean,” adds Pitter.

The Best Dressed Chicken Tender Sliders with Apple Slaw

Ingredients:

1 pack The Best Dressed Chicken Tenders

2 cups oil for deep frying

6 slider buns, halved and toasted

1 green apple, cored and thinly sliced

1 scallion, thinly sliced

¼ cup shredded cabbage

½ cup shredded purple cabbage

½ cup shredded pak choi (leaves only)

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1 tsp pineapple scotch bonnet sauce (optional)

1 tbsp white sugar

½ tsp pepper sauce

¼ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp mustard powder

¼ tsp onion powder

¼ tsp ginger powder

⅛ tsp cinnamon powder

Pinch of salt

Method:

Cut buns in half and toast in hot pan until golden brown. Cool and store in an airtight container for the trip. In a bowl, add apple cider vinegar, sugar, smoked paprika, garlic powder, pepper sauce to taste. Stir to combine.Toss together apples, cabbages, pak choi until well combined. Pour spice mix over it, then the mayonnaise. Add pinch of salt or to taste. Store in a cooler. Heat wok or deep-frying pan. Add and heat oil. Insert pre-breaded chicken tenders and cook according to the package instructions. Pack chicken in an airtight container. When ready to assemble the sliders, add a good helping of spiced apple slaw to the top halves of the toasted slider buns, then a few pieces of the deep-fried chicken tenders on the bottom halves.

Reggae Jammin' Smoked Rotisserie Chicken Wrap

Ingredients:

1 cup Reggae Jammin' Smoked Rotisserie Chicken, sliced

1 pack large tortilla sandwich wraps

2 tbsp mayonnaise or plain yogurt

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 clove garlic, minced

½ tsp salt

Pinch of black pepper

½ apple, cored and chopped

¼ cup red seedless grapes or ¼ cup raisins

¼ celery, thinly sliced

¼ cup walnuts, chopped and slightly roasted

6 leaves green-leaf lettuce

Method:

In a medium-sized bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise (or yogurt), lemon juice, salt and pepper. Stir in the apple, celery, grapes, and walnuts. Add rotisserie chicken and continue to stir. Store the salad in an airtight container.

To assemble wraps, place 1 lettuce leaf in the centre of the tortilla wrap then add 2 tablespoons of the salad mixture. Fold in both sides of the tortilla, then roll the wrap like a burrito. Repeat with the remaining tortillas and ingredients.

Reggae Jammin Jerk Rotisserie Festive Potato Salad

Ingredients:

¼ Reggae Jammin Mild Jerk Rotisserie Chicken

1 lb small red potatoes (washed and halved)

1 lb small round Irish potatoes (washed and halved)

1 cup mayonnaise

1 tsp dry mustard

¼ tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp ginger powder

1 tbsp white sugar

2 celery ribs (finely sliced)

1 medium red onion (finely chopped)

Bunch of fresh parsley (chopped)

½ cup craisins or raisins

¼ cup snow peas (pre-cooked)

Salt & pepper to taste

Method:

Debone and cut slices the Mild Jerk Rotisserie Chicken.

Cook potatoes in large pot of boiling salted water until just tender. Drain. Transfer to large bowl.

Add chopped onions, craisins/raisins, snow peas, and celery to hot potatoes and gently mix. Let mixture cool for about 15 minutes.

In a separate bowl, mix mayonnaise, vinegar, sugar, mustard powder, and ginger powder.

Pour mayo sauce over potatoes and toss to coat evenly. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Sprinkle with parsley and paprika and store in an airtight container in cooler.

Hamilton's Deli Sandwich

Ingredients:

1 pack Hamilton's Smokehouse Chicken Ham Slices

1 pack Hamilton's Smokehouse Jerk Chicken Slices

1 pack Hamilton's Smokehouse Smoked Chicken Slices

1 loaf wholegrain bread

1 small head romaine lettuce

2 heirloom tomatoes

4 pickles

8 slices of swiss cheese

8 slices of sharp cheddar cheese

2 tsp wholegrain mustard

2 tsp mayonnaise

1 small red onion (thinly sliced)

Handful of alfalfa sprouts

Salt and pepper to taste

Slice the wholegrain bread into 8 thick slices.

Spread mayonnaise on half the slices of bread and the mustard on the other half. Then toast the bread lightly.

Method:

Pack all ingredients in airtight containers in a cooler. To assemble each sandwich, layer some of the mixed deli slices, 2-3 lettuce leaves, 2 slices of tomato, 2 slices of swiss, 2 slices of sharp cheddar cheese, a few slices of red onion and some of the alfalfa sprouts.

Coffee-Roasted The Best Dressed Chicken

Ingredients:

1 whole chicken

2 tsp fine ground coffee

1 tsp sea salt

3 tbsp olive oil

8 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp paprika

½ green Scotch bonnet pepper, minced

1 large lemon, juiced

1 tsp pimento seeds, cracked

½ cup lite soy sauce

1 tsp cornstarch

Method

Mix all dry and wet ingredients into a suitable mixing bowl and stir well.

Rinse and pat dry chicken.

Place chicken in to a large bowl then pour marinade over chicken. Rub marinade over the entire chicken as well as place some into the cavity of and under the skin. Cover and set in the fridge for an hour to overnight.

Slow roast the chicken at 250 F in the oven for 3 hours, uncovered. After an hour or so, tilt the chicken to let accumulated juices out of the cavity and baste the chicken with the juices.

Repeat this every 30 to 40 minutes while the chicken is roasting.

After roasting, remove cooked chicken from pan leaving the juices behind.

Strain the liquid and pour into small saucepan over medium heat. Add to that ½ cup chicken stock and stir.

Make corn starch slurry by mixing the cornstarch with about 2 tbsp water. Pour slurry into gravy to thicken slightly if desired. Otherwise, reduce the sauce over 15 minutes or until the desired consistency is reached.

Store carved chicken and sauce in separate airtight containers for the trip. Serve with a green salad and rolls.

Photos: The Best Dressed Chicken