Dinner in 30 Minutes or Less

Most nights we'd rather spend less time in the kitchen and more time with our families or keeping our New Year's self-care resolutions. It may be impossible to imagine, but a delicious, nutrient-filled meal can be prepared and served within 30 minutes. Still doubtful? Here are eight 30-minute dishes that will hit the mark.

Beef Fried Rice

Have a few servings of leftover rice? Perfect! Sauté thinly sliced flank steak or sirloin in a few tablespoons of sesame oil, chopped ginger, and garlic. Add your favourite veggies, a beaten egg, leftover rice, and a few splashes of quality soy sauce, and dinner is ready to be served.

Cheesy Skillet

“That's too cheesy,” said no kid ever! Knock dinner (and the next day's lunch if there's any left) out the park with a simple one-pot cheesy beef tortellini. Pre-made cheese tortellini (Butcher Block stocks a fantastic array from Rana) gets gussied up with ground beef, a few shakes of Private Label by Gregory Burrowes steak seasoning, and shredded parmesan for a delightful, quick dinner.

Curried Beef Pitas

Who said fusion cuisine had to be complicated? Make a simple tzatziki with plain Greek yoghurt, finely chopped/grated cucumber, fresh mint, garlic and dill. Smother tzatziki on toasted pita halves before stuffing with curried beef mixture. Serve with a side salad and enjoy!

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon is considered the most elegant of all the steak cuts since it is very soft, sweet and juicy. Season with salt, pepper, and fresh thyme. Pan sear in olive oil for four minutes on one side before turning and placing in a pre-heated 425°F oven for five to eight minutes, depending on your preferred level of doneness. Finish with a balsamic reduction and serve alongside green beans and potatoes.

Garlic Beef Lo Mein

So easy, even a teen could do it. Get the kids participating in making dinner with an easy beef lo mein. Once the noodles are boiled, it takes just a few more minutes to sauté sliced sirloin, veggies, garlic, and ginger before putting it on the table.

Marinated London Broil

The trick to a perfect London Broil is marinating. With a little prep time and marinating overnight, you can serve an Instagram-worthy weeknight dinner. London Broil is made with top round and after broiling in the oven, for under 30 minutes, it's slathered with delicious herbed butter.

Spinach Beef Soup

Chopped tomatoes, ground beef, spinach, farfalle (bow tie pasta), dried herbs, and beef stock simmer for under 30 minutes for a light midweek meal or a quick Friday night dinner before heading out for drinks.

Steak Kebabs

Juicy cubes of marinated steak, layered with colourful veggies are grilled for a healthy, quick meal that the whole family will find a surefire hit.