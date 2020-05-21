Don't Be Intimidated, Buy Lamb!

Don't be intimidated by lamb, says Butcher Burrowes. It's easier than it looks, worth the effort and tastes great when done right. The term Frenching tends to cause some amount of consternation when all it means is removing the meat, fat and membranes that connect the individual rib bones to give the rack a clean look that's perfect for an elegant meal. Here's how...

1. Cutting guideline: Stand the lamb rack up on one end so that you can see the “eye” of the lamb chop. Score the fat side at the edge about an inch and a half or so up the rib from the eye to use as a cutting guideline. Do the same on the other end of the rack.

2. Cut fatty side to the bone: Using a sharp knife, cut through the fatty side of the rib roast, to the bone, from one marked end to the other. Then go back over your cut and, holding the knife perpendicular to the roast, jab it in several places to go all the way through the other side, so that the reverse site gets “marked” with scores.

3. Cut around the flesh of the rib bones: Turn the rib rack over, so that it is now bone side up. You should be able to see the markings made from the knife that got inserted from the other side. Those markings will delineate the boundary beyond which you will not cut.

Working from the skinny ends of the rib bone, make a cut down along the bone, until you get to the previously scored marking, then cut across to the next rib and cut up to the end of that rib bone. Continue to do this until all of the bones have had the flesh cut around them.

4. Pull the fat and flesh from the bones: Turn the rack over again so that the fat side is on top, and begin to pull off the fat and flesh from the bones. Use your knife to help cut away any flesh that is sticking to the bones.

5. Scrape away any residual flesh on the exposed bones. Use a towel to wipe the bones clean.

Don't forget that your family-friendly butcher offers both kerbside and at-home delivery.

To place orders for delivery or kerbside pick-up

Call: 876-668-4481 or email: orders@butcherblockja.com

Lamb Chops with Garlic & Herbs

Sizzling lamb chops in a skillet create a beautiful crust that's loaded with flavour! Marinating in garlic, rosemary, thyme, and olive oil infuses herbaceous notes and tenderises the meat for a fast and stunning meal.

Ingredients

2 lbs (908g) lamb chops, cut ¾” thick, 4 pieces

Kosher salt, for seasoning

Black pepper, for seasoning

1 tbsp (10g) garlic, minced

2 tsps rosemary, chopped

2 tsps thyme, chopped

1/2 tsp parsley, chopped

1/4 cup (60ml) extra-virgin olive oil, divided

Method:

Season both sides of the lamb chop generously with salt and pepper.

Combine garlic, rosemary, thyme, parsley, and 2 tablespoons olive oil in a small bowl.

Rub the paste on both sides of the lamb chops and let them marinate for at least 30 minutes at room temperature.

Heat a large 12-inch frying pan over medium-high heat. Add 2 tablespoons olive oil, once hot add in the lamb chops.

Sear until the surface is browned, about 2 to 3 minutes.

Flip and cook until meat reaches an internal temperature of 125°F (51°C) medium-rare, or 135°F (57°C) for medium, about 3 to 4 minutes.

Rest lamb chops for 10 minutes before serving.

Notes:

Marinate the lamb chops in the refrigerator if not cooking within one hour.

The chops can be marinated for up to 24 hours.

Pan-Fried Lamb Chops With Minted Pea Salad

Ingredients:

For lamb chops

1 large jalapeño pepper

1 clove garlic

1/2 cup fresh mint

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1/4 tsp sugar

1 tbsp malt vinegar (or any vinegar you have on hand)

4 small lamb chops (about 1/2 pound)

For pea salad

1 cup frozen peas, thawed

1 pinch kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 pinch sugar

1 tbsp malt vinegar (or any vinegar you have on hand)

1 small handful fresh mint, roughly chopped

Method:

For lamb chops

In a food processor or blender, blitz the jalapeño, garlic, mint, olive oil, salt, pepper, sugar, and vinegar until smooth. Place the lamb chops in a resealable plastic bag or glass container with about 1/4 cup of the marinade. Let sit overnight in the fridge if possible, or for at least an hour at room temperature.

When ready to cook, heat a skillet over medium heat and brush excess marinade off lamb chops. Fry chops, 1 to 2 minutes per side, or until nicely charred on the outside and just cooked through on the inside (120°F for rare and closer to 145°F for well-done; add an extra minute per side if you prefer the latter). Plate, then prepare the pea salad.

For pea salad

Throw peas into the now empty, dirty pan (where the lamb chops have cooked) and season with salt, pepper, sugar, and vinegar. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or until peas are warmed through. Garnish with the mint.

Serve lamb chops alongside peas and the remaining marinade.

Greek Lamb Chops

Just like a Greek restaurant or even better! Whether you decide to grill them or fry them in a cast-iron skillet (or regular pan), these homemade Greek Lamb Chops are a family favourite! Once you try these you will never look back!

Ingredients:

1/4 cup olive oil

Juice of 1 lemon (about 1/4 cup lemon juice)

2 tsp dried oregano preferably Greek, or 1/2 cup chopped fresh

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper

8 lamb chops

1 tbsp olive oil for cooking

Method:

Using paper towels, pat dry chops and discard any shards or bone fragments.

Mix all of the ingredients together in a small jug or bowl.

Arrange lamb chops in a large baking dish or on a large plate, and pour the marinade all over the lamb, rubbing it into the meat. Cover with plastic wrap and marinate for half-an-hour, or for a deeper flavour, marinate overnight in the refrigerator, turning the chops from time to time (before cooking, let lamb chops sit at room temp 30 minutes).

Heat oil in a pan (cast iron preferably or grill plates) over high heat until just starting to smoke. Fry or grill lamb in 2 batches for 3-4 minutes each side, depending on thickness until done to your liking. (Usually, at 3 minutes per side they are medium, and at 4 minutes they are medium-well.)

Let rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Sprinkle with a little extra dried oregano for added flavour and a little extra lemon juice (optional).

Optional: For leftover marinade: Reduce heat down to medium-low leaving any leftover drippings in the pan. When pan has lowered in heat, pour in the leftover marinade along with 1 tablespoon of butter and 1/4 cup beef broth. Bring to a simmer and allow to cook for at least 5 minutes. Stir in a tablespoon of lemon juice and serve with the lamb.

Easy lemon-garlic lamb chops

Ingredients:

8 lamb chops, (Depending on their size, serve 1-2 per person.)

2 tbsps olive oil

Juice of 1 lemon, approximately 3-4 tbsp

2-3 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp chilli/red pepper flakes

2 tsp thyme leaves

4 garlic cloves, crushed

1 tsp salt

Pepper to taste

Method:

Pre-heat a cast-iron/stainless steel pan over high heat.

Drizzle the lamb chops with the olive oil and lemon juice then generously season with the herbs and spices on both sides.

Place the lamb chops in the hot pan then sear for 2-3 minutes per side until golden brown.

Flip the lamb chops onto the fat side and allow to sear until the fat has started to render and has caramelised.

Remove from the pan and allow to rest for a few minutes before serving with lemon wedges.

Recipes from: www.foodnetwork.com, food52.com, www.jessicagavin.com, & simply-delicious-food.com