Easter Bun: A National Obsession!

There's no disputing this in Jamaica where bun will, from today until Monday — perhaps even longer — take centre stage. Along with our preferred cheese, slice upon slice will be enjoyed. Regrets there will be, but only after the very last crumb has been eaten!

Thursday Food, never one to feign indifference to a home-made bun, takes you into two kitchens in the Second City where bun baking is a tradition.

Diane Curling's Easter Bun Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 bottle of Dragon stout

1 1/2 cup brown sugar

2 tbsp of honey

2 tbsp of melted butter

1 egg

3 cups sifted flour

3 tbsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

2 tsp mixed peel and cherries

2 tsp nutmeg

2 tsp anise

1 cup of raisins

Method:

Dissolve sugar, honey, melted butter and egg in stout. Beat well.

Combine all dry ingredients.

Add stout mixture to flour and mix well.

Add fruits last, then pour in baking pan.

Oven-heat 350°F for 1 to 1 1/2-hour bake time.

After bun is baked glaze with honey while it's still hot.

I've been baking... for over 30 years.

My first Easter bun was baked... over 20 years ago. I got an order from Sangster International Airport to deliver 30 buns and I remember delivering them the morning and they were still hot.

I bake because... I love it! I just love seeing the end product and the look on my customers' faces when they see their Easter bun. Last-minute orders can be a challenge.

My Easter bun is special because of... me! But I can't tell you my secret.

My must-have ingredient is... Anchor butter.

Easter Bun Baking With Elsaida Lawrence

Ingredients:

Snowflakes (lard)

Butter

Sugar

Fruits

Flour

Yeast

Spices

Method:

Mix sugar with water, pinch of salt and add spices and the yeast and fruits.

Melt butter and snowflakes then add flour and combine all together.

Leave for 5 minutes to allow for raising.

Then grease pan and pour mixture in and put in a oven at 350°F for 45 minutes or until fully baked.

I've been baking... for more than 36 years.

I bake because... I love it. It's my profession. Baking presents zero challenges. I don't find it hard. I could shut my eyes and do it.

My Easter bun is special... because I put everything in it including love. It's not sweet; it's made from scratch so I know everything in it.

My must have ingredients are... fruits.