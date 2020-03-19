Eating In With Grace

No school in session? Working remotely? No worries! Over the next few weeks Grace Kitchens in partnership with their Executive Chef Shea Stewart, will be sharing some fun, easy and, of course, nutritional recipes using some of your classic Grace favourites in a new, exciting way. With little choice but to 'eat in' these days, we wanted to ensure that you're covered. That means taking the hard work out of cheffing up your own meals and replacing them with easy-to-make, finger-licking recipes.

Breakfast doesn't have to be boring when you can have Very Vanilla Pancakes with Grace Carmelised Pineapples. Lunchtime at home takes on a whole new meaning with Grace Full of Flava Quesadillas and Grace Vienna Sausages. Snack time is essential so how about trying The Ultimate Rainbow Sandwiches with Grace Corned Beef. And if you need something for happy hour, then there's the Grace Sparkling Aloe Spritzer, with or without alcohol, so parents can enjoy just as much as the kids!

“We wanted to create quick, easy and simple meals, yet appealing at the same time. I really wanted to pique the interest of the children consuming them, as well as making them attractive to the adults preparing them. Because the reality is, everybody will be at home, not just the children. I also tried to make recipes that I believe parents and their children can have fun making together, so you will see a lot of assembly-type dishes such as the Grace Full of Flava Quesadillas,” Chef Shea Stewart, executive chef, Grace Kitchens, said.

Very Vanilla Pancakes with Grace Carmelised Pineapples featuring Grace Food Drink Smooth Vanilla Flavour

Serves up to 4

Ingredients:

2 tsp baking powder

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 packets Grace Food Drink Smooth Vanilla Flavour

2 eggs

1 tin Grace Pineapple Slices

Water to consistency

Chopped parsley for garnish

1 tbsp Anchor butter

Method:

Mix all dry ingredients.

Add eggs.

Whisk until smooth.

Gradually add water to a thick and rich consistency.

Add a tbsp of Anchor butter to non-stick pan on low heat.

Use a 1 oz ladle, and pour into a non-stick pan on low heat.

Wait until bubbles form and pop — the bubbles should remain hollow before flipping over pancakes.

Keep on low heat for 45 seconds and them place on a plate.

Serve and garnish with your carmelised pineapples.

Grace Caramelised Pineapples

Over medium heat add Grace Pineapple Slices including the syrup from the tin until pineapples are caramelised to a golden brown consistency.

Chop carmelised pineapples into cubes for garnish.

Chef Shea's Tip:

Additional toppings could include M&Ms or sprinkles.

Grace Full of Flava Quesadillas with Grace Vienna Sausages

Serves up to 4

Ingredients:

½ cup grated Anchor White Cheddar

½ cup grated Tastee cheese

3 tbsp Grace mayonnaise

2 tins of your favourite Grace Vienna Sausages

1 pack 5” tortilla wraps

Method:

Drain liquid from Grace Vienna Sausages tin.

Slice sausages in half, length-wise.

Grate Anchor White Cheddar and Tastee cheese.

Remove tortillas from packaging.

To Assemble Quesadillas

Add a dollop of mayonnaise and spread on each tortilla wrap.

Add 4 halves of Vienna sausages on one tortilla (to ensure that you have a Grace Vienna Sausage in each bite).

Sprinkle both cheeses over sausages.

Close wrap with tortilla.

On low heat with tbsp Grace Vegetable Oil add closed quesadilla to non-stick pan.

Toasting on both sides until crispy — approximately two minutes on either side.

Remove from pan and cut into four triangles.

Plate and serve.

Chef Shea's Tips:

Add freshly chopped onions and tomatoes along with any Grace hot pepper condiment to give your quesadillas some extra flavour.

Use Grace Sweet & Spicy Sauce or Grace Flavoured ketchups as a dip.

Substitute with your choice of Grace Vienna Sausages.

The Ultimate Rainbow Sandwich with Grace Corned Beef

Serves up to 4

Ingredients:

1 7oz Grace Corned Beef

1 cup Anchor White Cheddar

4 tbsp Grace Mayonnaise

1.5 tbsp Grace Tomato Ketchup

1 loaf of bread, sliced

Food colouring (red, blue, green, yellow)

Method:

Add food colouring of choice (intensity of colour is up to you) to 1 tbsp of Grace mayonnaise.

Mix coloured mayonnaise to 3 tbsp Anchor White Cheddar.

Mix Grace Tomato Ketchup with Grace Corned Beef.

Lay out 12 slices of bread.

Spread coloured cheese spread on four of the slices from edge to edge, use a different colour for each sandwich.

Lay out four slices of bread and spread each one with 3.5 tbsp Grace Corned Beef.

Top each coloured cheese-spread slice with a Grace Corned Beef-spread slice and close sandwiches with remaining four slices of bread.

Cut off the edges. Then slice the sandwiches into four squares each.

Serve laid out in rainbow or half-rainbow order.

Chef Shea's Tips:

Get creative with your colours but wear gloves when working with food colouring.

An alternative for vegetarians — remove the corned beef and add to a frying pan on low heat to make the ultimate grilled cheese rainbow sandwich.

Grace Sparkling Aloe Spritzer

Ingredients:

1 part Grace Aloe drink

1 part Lunetta Prosecco or Challand non-alcoholic sparkling wine

1 cup blueberries (or your choice of berries or fruit cut to bite-size pieces)

Ice as needed

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a glass pitcher and stir well.

Serve immediately to beat the heat.